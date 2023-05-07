Episode 2. The Score

Shortly after arriving in Switzerland, Emma visits a small exhibition dedicated to Ursula Blum at a cultural center in Geneva. The building where the center is located used to be a sanatorium, the same one where Ursula spent her last years of life.Blum is an audio drama produced by El Extraordinario, created, written, and directed by Carmen Pacheco and Manuel Bartual.This episode stars Charlotte Vega, Joe Manjón, Nikki García, Héloïse Guerrier e Isabelle Stoffel.Sound design by Ignacio Cantisano and Andreu Quesada. Original music by Van Delay.Production by Marina Alonso-Carriazo and Marcus H. Executive production by Marcus H and Marina Alonso-Carriazo.For more information, visit:http://MySwitzerland.com/BLUM