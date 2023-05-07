Art History student Clara Torres disappears while working on her thesis about Ursula Blum, a avant-garde painter from the 20th century. Five years later, journa...
Episode 2. The Score
Shortly after arriving in Switzerland, Emma visits a small exhibition dedicated to Ursula Blum at a cultural center in Geneva. The building where the center is located used to be a sanatorium, the same one where Ursula spent her last years of life.Blum is an audio drama produced by El Extraordinario, created, written, and directed by Carmen Pacheco and Manuel Bartual.This episode stars Charlotte Vega, Joe Manjón, Nikki García, Héloïse Guerrier e Isabelle Stoffel.Sound design by Ignacio Cantisano and Andreu Quesada. Original music by Van Delay.Production by Marina Alonso-Carriazo and Marcus H. Executive production by Marcus H and Marina Alonso-Carriazo.For more information, visit:http://MySwitzerland.com/BLUM
7/5/2023
18:20
Episode 1. The Message
Journalist Emma Clark travels to Switzerland in order to continue her investigation into her boyfriend's old flatmate Clara Torres, an art student who mysteriously vanished. Before her disappearance, Clara had become obsessed with a 20th century avant-garde painter, Ursula Blum. Why did Clara disappear? How could Ursula Blum be connected?Blum is an audio drama produced by El Extraordinario, created, written, and directed by Carmen Pacheco and Manuel Bartual.This episode stars Charlotte Vega, Joe Manjón, Jason Fernández, Rocío León, Isabelle Stoffel y Marcus H. Sound design by Ignacio Cantisano and Andreu Quesada. Original music by Van Delay.Production by Marina Alonso-Carriazo and Marcus H. Executive production by Marcus H and Marina Alonso-Carriazo.For more information, visit:http://MySwitzerland.com/BLUM
6/28/2023
22:48
Blum: a mind altering audio thriller
Find out why this audio thriller is taking the podcast world by storm.Listen to a new episode every Wednesday on your favorite podcasting platform.
Art History student Clara Torres disappears while working on her thesis about Ursula Blum, a avant-garde painter from the 20th century. Five years later, journalist Emma Clark decides to travel to Switzerland to continue Clara's investigation and narrate in a podcast what she discovers about the mystery surrounding both women.For more information, visit: myswitzerland.com/BLUMBlum is an audio drama produced by El Extraordinario, created, written, and directed by Carmen Pacheco and Manuel Bartual. Starring Charlotte Vega, Joe Manjón, Nikki García and Natalia Tena.