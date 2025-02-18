BioVenture VoiCes with Chris Garabedian

A General Partner at Flagship Pioneering, Avak describes his upbringing and studies in the Middle East and Montreal, Canada, working in industry at Helicos, and co-founding companies at Flagship since 2011. He discusses Flagship's unique platform of company building and innovation.
1:02:36
Episode 11: Pillar VC's Tony Kulesa
A Partner at Pillar VC, Tony describes his start at MIT, founding the MIT BioMakerspace, his work at Petri, being an early supporter of Nucleate, and his philosophy of not being overly influenced by what is in vogue today.
1:16:11
Episode 10: Curie.Bio's Alexis Borisy
The Co-Founder and Operating Chairman of Curie.Bio, and serial entrepreneur, shares experiences from his early life, CombinatoRx, Foundation Medicine, Third Rock, EQRx and more.
1:20:05
Episode 9: Alloy Therapeutics & 82VS's Errik Anderson
He describes his career path and learnings from the tech industry, co-founding Adimab, the work that Alloy and 82VS do to support and invest in scientist-entrepreneurs, and why he believes smaller organizations are best suited for discovery work and other early stage innovation.
1:13:01
Episode 8: Canaan Partners' Julie Grant
A general partner the firm, she describes her career path, including time spent at Goldman Sachs and Genentech, before landing at Canaan over a decade ago. She discusses the firm's investment approach to healthcare, and boldly moving into new categories of medicine even in cases where an organization doesn't have existing commercial infrastructure.