Jerry Douglas: From Steel Mills to Dobro Thrills, ep. 291
Jerry Douglas is widely regarded as the best Dobro player in the world. Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, and James Taylor are counted among his many collaborators and his four-decade career has earned him 16 GRAMMY Awards and numerous other accolades. In our Basic Folk conversation, he shares stories about his upbringing in Warren, Ohio, where his father's steel mill job and love for music instilled in him a strong work ethic and a passion for playing. He also talks about getting scouted as a teenager by The Country Gentlemen, one of the greatest bluegrass bands ever, who eventually took young Jerry on tour.We also discuss Douglas' latest album, 'The Set,' which showcases his mastery of the resophonic guitar and features a unique blend of bluegrass, country, and Americana sounds. He also opens up about his experiences working with Molly Tuttle, John Hiatt, and other notable musicians, highlighting the importance of collaboration and creative freedom. Our chat offers a glimpse into Jerry Douglas' life, influences, and artistic approach through his humility, humor, and dedication to his craft.
Basic Folk: An Official Bluegrass Situation Production
Basic Folk: An Official Bluegrass Situation Production

Basic Folk features honest conversations with folk musicians hosted by Cindy Howes and Lizzie No. We approach interviews with warmth, humor and insightful questions. Since 2018, this podcast has dignified under the radar roots musicians by providing a platform that they might not otherwise have. You'll hear interviews from Three-time Grammy-winning guitar gods like Molly Tuttle, Haitian American folk legends like Leyla McCalla and deep feelers like songwriter John Hiatt.Basic Folk is dedicated to showcasing the best in folk, bluegrass, acoustic and americana including Black, Brown and Queer folx who have been excluded, or felt like they did not belong, in the folk world. Cindy & Lizzie each bring a unique perspective to these honest conversations with folk musicians. We are equally dedicated to repainting the broad landscape of folk music as we are to tearing down the ivory towers of the music industry. What would Bruce Springsteen do if he ever got the keys to that mansion on the hill? Let's find out together on Basic Folk.Basic Folk is pleased to be an official production of The Bluegrass Situation. Thanks for listening.Welcome to Basic Folk. Basic Folk's theme and music are composed by Dietrich Strause
Year-End Reflections with Cindy & Lizzie: A Wild 2024 Ride, ep. 290
It's 2024 recap time on Basic Folk! Cindy & Lizzie dive into a most special year-end reflection, featuring highlights from our honest conversations with folk musicians. We revisit THE top episode of the year, Anna Tivel & Jeffrey Martin's insightful discussion on navigating artistic challenges and living a simple life. Cindy shares her favorite episode featuring her co-host Lizzie No talking about her career-defining album, Halfsies (our 250th episode!). In turn, Lizzie's favorite honest convo came from Leyla McCalla onboard the Cayamo Cruise. We sat in the ship lounge and dug in with Leyla about the "folk process" and her thoughts on cruising, as a Haitian-American, as we ported in Hispaniola aboard a luxury cruise line. (Spoiler: it is complex!)Basic Folk checks in with friend Jontavious Willis about his biggest lesson of 2024 and what defining success as an independent artist looks like as he has just released his latest West Georgia Blues. We also welcome Rose Cousins' heartfelt words on embracing change as she prepares to release her next record, Conditions of Love - Vol. 1 (out March 14, 2025). As the episode ends, Lizzie leaves us with some words of wisdom:"We are at a time of year where your body wants to be doing less. We've just survived a chaos clown show of violence in the election. Our culture is shifting rapidly. It's okay if the things that used to work for you don't work anymore. You're allowed to start over. You're allowed to try new things. You're allowed to tell people in your life, 'I've changed.' You're allowed to listen to new artists. You're allowed to change how you dress. You can do it all. 2025 is a new year and you have freedom. And that's my blessing to you." - Lizzie No.Goodbye 2024!Episodes featured:Anna Tivel & Jeffrey Martin: https://basicfolk.com/anna-tivel-jeffrey-martin-eyeballs-ice-cream-and-portland-oregon/Lizzie No: https://basicfolk.com/lizzie-no-the-goat-on-gender-tiaras-and-leveling-up/Leyla McCalla: https://basicfolk.com/leyla-mccallas-joyful-rebellion-sun-without-heat-and-the-freedom-of-play/
Nature Calls for Trampled by Turtles' Dave Simonett: Music, Hunting and Home, ep. 289
Dave Simonett, lead singer and songwriter of the bluegrass-adjacent Trampled by Turtles, is a talented musician AND a great outdoorsman. From the small town of Mankato, Minnesota, to the vibrant music scenes of Duluth and Minneapolis, Simonett shares his upbringing in a musically-inclined, nature-loving family, shaped by the sounds of church hymns and classic rock. In our Basic Folk conversation, he opens up about his dual passions for music and the great outdoors, recounting his experiences with pheasant hunting and conservation efforts in Minnesota. He reflects on the parallels between the camaraderie found in hunting and playing music, emphasizing the importance of trying new things and embracing the unknown. We also delve into the evolution of Trampled by Turtles' unique sound – described as a "butterfly's heartbeat" – and the band's journey from traditional bluegrass to their own distinct style.Elsewhere in the episode, Simonett talks about the challenges and rewards of maintaining artistic integrity in the music industry while balancing creative growth with commercial pressures. He shares insights on his band's latest project, Always Here, Always Now, a dual EP featuring recordings by both Trampled by Turtles (Always Here) and his solo project, Dead Man Winter (Always Now). He wrote five songs and instead of picking a band to record the tracks, he handed them over to both bands to do what they will to the music. The results are very cool to listen to side by side. The episode wraps up with a fun lightning round, where Dave reveals his dream supergroup and favorite hunter orange accessory (gotta be safe out there!).
Becca Stevens on Grief, Spiritual Co-Writing and Connection, ep. 288
I (lizzie) first came across Becca Stevens via her collaboration with string group The Attica Quartet. Her new album, Maple to Paper, is really different from her previous releases. If you think you know everything that there is to know about Becca Stevens as a singer, songwriter, arranger, and producer, you are wrong. And you are going to be so amazed by this new record. It's completely stripped down, featuring just her guitar and her voice. During the pandemic, Stevens started getting inspired to write songs about her family, about her mom, about grief, about becoming a mother. She decided to record Maple to Paper in her home in Princeton, New Jersey. The result is a super intimate and adventurous, bold and personal album which is full of amazing performances.In our Basic Folk conversation we also got to talk about some of her notable collaborations. The most interesting one, to me, was hearing about how she considers the late David Crosby a continuous spiritual co-writer. In addition to her friendship with Crosby, Stevens has collaborated with so many more incredible musicians including Jacob Collier and Sufjan Stevens on the Illinoise Broadway musical. She has a really unconventional approach to infusing pop, jazz, and folk into her work. Maple to Paper became an instant classic for me the minute I heard it. I'm really excited for our listeners to hear the song, "Shoulda Been There for Me," which feels like an old school R&B tune, but arranged for a contemporary folk record.
