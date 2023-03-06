We've all seen movies that claim to be 'based on a true story', but have you ever wondered how accurate they are? That's what we'll find out as we compare Holly... More
Available Episodes
5 of 258
The Thin Red Line with Marty Morgan
1998's The Thin Red Line is set during the Guadalcanal Campaign of World War II. How well did it do telling the true story? Historian and author Marty Morgan joins Based on a True Story to help us separate fact from fiction in the film.
Learn more about the true story
Follow Marty on YouTube: https://links.boatspodcast.com/256guest
Get Marty's book Down to Earth: The 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment in Normandy: https://links.boatspodcast.com/256book
Get Marty's book D-Day: A Photographic History of the Normandy Invasion: https://links.boatspodcast.com/256ddaybook
Stephen Ambrose Historical Tours: https://links.boatspodcast.com/256tours
Did you enjoy this episode?
Join the BOATS Discord community: https://links.boatspodcast.com/discord
Find the transcript and full show notes: https://links.boatspodcast.com/256
Support our sponsors: https://links.boatspodcast.com/advertisers
Remove the ads by supporting the show: https://links.boatspodcast.com/support
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
6/15/2023
2:34:06
This Week: Waterloo, J. Edgar, Amelia
In this episode, we'll learn about historical events that happened this week in history as they were depicted in Waterloo, J. Edgar and Amelia.
Did you enjoy this episode?
Leave a comment: https://links.boatspodcast.com/comment
Find the transcript and full show notes: https://links.boatspodcast.com/255
Learn more about BOATS This Week: https://links.boatspodcast.com/thisweek
Support our sponsors: https://links.boatspodcast.com/advertisers
Remove the ads by supporting the show: https://links.boatspodcast.com/support
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
6/12/2023
21:50
This Week: The Longest Day and Saving Private Ryan
In this episode, we'll learn about historical events that happened this week in history as they were depicted in The Longest Day and Saving Private Ryan.
Did you enjoy this episode?
Leave a comment: https://links.boatspodcast.com/comment
Find the transcript and full show notes: https://links.boatspodcast.com/254
Learn more about BOATS This Week: https://links.boatspodcast.com/thisweek
Support our sponsors: https://links.boatspodcast.com/advertisers
Remove the ads by supporting the show: https://links.boatspodcast.com/support
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
6/5/2023
32:57
My Place in the Sun with George Stevens, Jr.
We'll do something a little different today. Instead of learning about the history behind a movie, we'll learn about the history of Hollywood itself with a man who lived it: George Stevens, Jr.
Learn more about the true story
Get George's book: https://links.boatspodcast.com/253book
Listen to the audiobook: https://links.boatspodcast.com/253audiobook
Did you enjoy this episode?
Join the BOATS Discord community: https://links.boatspodcast.com/discord
Find the transcript and full show notes: https://links.boatspodcast.com/253
Support our sponsors: https://links.boatspodcast.com/advertisers
Remove the ads by supporting the show: https://links.boatspodcast.com/support
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
6/3/2023
56:29
This Week: Watchmen, Harriet, Midway
In this episode, we'll learn about historical events that happened this week in history as they were depicted in Watchmen, Harriet and Midway.
Did you enjoy this episode?
Leave a comment: https://links.boatspodcast.com/comment
Find the transcript and full show notes: https://links.boatspodcast.com/252
Learn more about BOATS This Week: https://links.boatspodcast.com/thisweek
Support our sponsors: https://links.boatspodcast.com/advertisers
Remove the ads by supporting the show: https://links.boatspodcast.com/support
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices