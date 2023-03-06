Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Based on a True Story in the App
Listen to Based on a True Story in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
Based on a True Story

Based on a True Story

Podcast Based on a True Story
Podcast Based on a True Story

Based on a True Story

Dan LeFebvre
add
We've all seen movies that claim to be 'based on a true story', but have you ever wondered how accurate they are? That's what we'll find out as we compare Holly... More
HistoryTV & Film
We've all seen movies that claim to be 'based on a true story', but have you ever wondered how accurate they are? That's what we'll find out as we compare Holly... More

Available Episodes

5 of 258
  • The Thin Red Line with Marty Morgan
    1998's The Thin Red Line is set during the Guadalcanal Campaign of World War II. How well did it do telling the true story? Historian and author Marty Morgan joins Based on a True Story to help us separate fact from fiction in the film. Learn more about the true story Follow Marty on YouTube: https://links.boatspodcast.com/256guest Get Marty's book Down to Earth: The 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment in Normandy: https://links.boatspodcast.com/256book Get Marty's book D-Day: A Photographic History of the Normandy Invasion: https://links.boatspodcast.com/256ddaybook Stephen Ambrose Historical Tours: https://links.boatspodcast.com/256tours Did you enjoy this episode? Join the BOATS Discord community: https://links.boatspodcast.com/discord Find the transcript and full show notes: https://links.boatspodcast.com/256 Support our sponsors: https://links.boatspodcast.com/advertisers Remove the ads by supporting the show: https://links.boatspodcast.com/support Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/15/2023
    2:34:06
  • This Week: Waterloo, J. Edgar, Amelia
    In this episode, we'll learn about historical events that happened this week in history as they were depicted in Waterloo, J. Edgar and Amelia. Did you enjoy this episode? Leave a comment: https://links.boatspodcast.com/comment Find the transcript and full show notes: https://links.boatspodcast.com/255 Learn more about BOATS This Week: https://links.boatspodcast.com/thisweek Support our sponsors: https://links.boatspodcast.com/advertisers Remove the ads by supporting the show: https://links.boatspodcast.com/support Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/12/2023
    21:50
  • This Week: The Longest Day and Saving Private Ryan
    In this episode, we'll learn about historical events that happened this week in history as they were depicted in The Longest Day and Saving Private Ryan. Did you enjoy this episode? Leave a comment: https://links.boatspodcast.com/comment Find the transcript and full show notes: https://links.boatspodcast.com/254 Learn more about BOATS This Week: https://links.boatspodcast.com/thisweek Support our sponsors: https://links.boatspodcast.com/advertisers Remove the ads by supporting the show: https://links.boatspodcast.com/support Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/5/2023
    32:57
  • My Place in the Sun with George Stevens, Jr.
    We'll do something a little different today. Instead of learning about the history behind a movie, we'll learn about the history of Hollywood itself with a man who lived it: George Stevens, Jr. Learn more about the true story Get George's book: https://links.boatspodcast.com/253book Listen to the audiobook: https://links.boatspodcast.com/253audiobook Did you enjoy this episode? Join the BOATS Discord community: https://links.boatspodcast.com/discord Find the transcript and full show notes: https://links.boatspodcast.com/253 Support our sponsors: https://links.boatspodcast.com/advertisers Remove the ads by supporting the show: https://links.boatspodcast.com/support Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/3/2023
    56:29
  • This Week: Watchmen, Harriet, Midway
    In this episode, we'll learn about historical events that happened this week in history as they were depicted in Watchmen, Harriet and Midway. Did you enjoy this episode? Leave a comment: https://links.boatspodcast.com/comment Find the transcript and full show notes: https://links.boatspodcast.com/252 Learn more about BOATS This Week: https://links.boatspodcast.com/thisweek Support our sponsors: https://links.boatspodcast.com/advertisers Remove the ads by supporting the show: https://links.boatspodcast.com/support Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/29/2023
    38:03

More History podcasts

About Based on a True Story

We've all seen movies that claim to be 'based on a true story', but have you ever wondered how accurate they are? That's what we'll find out as we compare Hollywood with history.
Podcast website

Listen to Based on a True Story, הסטוריה של פלסטין - אילן פפה and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Based on a True Story

Based on a True Story

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store