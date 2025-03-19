Bahama Nuthatch

Bahama Nuthatch :: Sitta insularisBad at Goodbyes :: Episode 023On today's show we learn about the Bahama Nuthatch, a critically endangered avian native to the island of Grand Bahama in the Atlantic Ocean, roughly 60 miles east of the North American mainland off the southern Florida coast.(00:05) Intro(02:05) Species Information(24:36) Citations(27:21) Music(34:49) Pledge