Science
Bad at Goodbyes
Bad at Goodbyes

Podcast Bad at Goodbyes
Joshua Dumas
Science

About Bad at Goodbyes

On Bad At Goodbyes, we spotlight plants and animals from the IUCN Critically Endangered Red List, sharing species details, research, and information. And then in the second half of each show we perform an ambient soundscape, to hold space for contemplation, reflection, awe and perhaps grief. Few of these species will survive the 21st Century. Perhaps we might acknowledge their passage with a moment of our attention, in recognition of our kinship. Thanks for listening.
