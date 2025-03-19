"Happy People": Andy James

Hello Backstory fans! We are back with another great episode where we first dive into some March musings. We kick off by discussing the age-old saying about March's weather, pondering if it's starting like a lion or a lamb. It's been quite a mixture here with some drastic temperature drops! The focus of this episode is our chat with the incredibly talented Andy James and Piero Pata from the world of flamenco and jazz. Their exciting fusion of these genres in the "Happy People" album is something you won't want to miss. They've traveled from Las Vegas to Sevilla to bring this project to life. Join us as we explore their creative journey and upcoming tour plans. We also mark a special milestone for Cat's theater group, as she just wrapped up her 11th show! It's amazing how far Tri County Mystery Meets has come in under two years, and they gearing up for the next play called "The Most Human," which promises to warm the hearts of animal lovers everywhere. Plus, find out about Cat's experiments with vegan meals—fishless fish is next on her list!