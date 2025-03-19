Hello Backstory Fans! In this episode, we dive into the excitement of Spring's arrival, sharing our thoughts on the season and a mysterious uptick in our podcast listens. We discuss everything from fun new mottos for Pennsylvania to the unpredictable nature of the podcasting world.
Then, join us for an exhilarating journey with our guest, Jennie Smythe, a creative force in the music industry whose latest memoir "Becoming Girlilla" is making waves. Discover how she transitioned from watching MTV to shaping her own path in music, and learn about the inspiring influences that guided her all the way to Music Row.
You'll hear personal stories that delve deep into the challenges of aligning one's passion with their profession, the role of supportive mentors, and the profound questions life throws at us. It's a heartfelt conversation about finding your true self and the power of connection. So cozy up and enjoy this enriching session with us!
--------
1:02:55
200th Episode: The Book of Annie: Annie Korzen
Hello Backstory fans! Can you believe it's been 200 episodes already? We've shared so many stories, played some silly games, and interviewed some truly remarkable people. It's been quite a journey. 200 episodes means 200 amazing opportunities to learn something new and meet fascinating folks. Our episode this week is another great one!
In this fun episode we sit down and chat with the amazing Annie Korzen, Annie has a new book out which we talk about, and a whole lot more. From her early days in New York, her appearances on Seinfeld, to becoming a TikTok influencer, she shares lots of stories and thoughts on many varied topics. Annie's book, titled "The Book of Annie: Humor, Heart, and Chutzpa from an Accidental Influencer" shares more insight into her really interesting story. We hope you enjoy our talk with Annie, and thank you for being part of our 200th episode with us!
--------
1:12:56
Jordan Allen: From Kentucky to The Voice
Hello Backstory fans! Ever wondered what fuels a musician's journey from humble beginnings to sharing a stage with legends? Meet Jordan Allen from London, Kentucky, as he takes you on his heartfelt adventure through music, life, and his unforgettable experience on The Voice. From playing drums at six to kicking off a career that transcends the typical, Jordan shares his passion, the influences that shaped him, and the big break that ignited his path to fame.
With a love for classic rock and a nod to the like of CCR and The Beatles, Jordan lets us peek into the musical moments that molded his unique style. He opens up about his cherished guitars, the challenges and triumphs of songwriting, and the magical feeling when music "writes itself." We also dive into his soul-stirring performance on The Voice, the exciting dynamic with his family, and a humorous moment with his kids that shows us the person behind the performer. Tune in to feel inspired and connected.
--------
32:38
"Happy People": Andy James
Hello Backstory fans! We are back with another great episode where we first dive into some March musings. We kick off by discussing the age-old saying about March's weather, pondering if it's starting like a lion or a lamb. It's been quite a mixture here with some drastic temperature drops!
The focus of this episode is our chat with the incredibly talented Andy James and Piero Pata from the world of flamenco and jazz. Their exciting fusion of these genres in the "Happy People" album is something you won't want to miss. They've traveled from Las Vegas to Sevilla to bring this project to life. Join us as we explore their creative journey and upcoming tour plans.
We also mark a special milestone for Cat's theater group, as she just wrapped up her 11th show! It's amazing how far Tri County Mystery Meets has come in under two years, and they gearing up for the next play called "The Most Human," which promises to warm the hearts of animal lovers everywhere. Plus, find out about Cat's experiments with vegan meals—fishless fish is next on her list!
--------
50:43
'Food for Thought' - A Vegan Journey
Hello Backstory Fans! Welcome to a delightful dive into the making of the inspiring documentary, 'Food for Thought.' Join me as we chat with filmmakers Giles Alderson and Dan Richardson, two longtime friends who took a leap of faith and dove deep into creating a film that challenges the way we think about food and animal welfare.
This episode is packed with insights on how a simple conversation turned into a compelling documentary. We explore the origins of the project's catchy title, the challenges faced during the filmmaking journey, and the surprising personal transformations the project sparked in its creators. Whether you're curious about plant-based living, documentary filmmaking, or just love a good backstory, there's something here for everyone.
So, sit back, relax, and get ready for some food for thought as we uncover the passion behind the project and hear how Giles and Dan hope to inspire a kinder, more conscious world, one viewer at a time.
If you ever wondered, “what’s the story behind that story” then Backstory Sessions is for you. We showcase fascinating people, from all walks of life. Each episode takes a behind the scenes look at their work and spotlights guests who have their own stories to tell.