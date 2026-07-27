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Audit ATX

Austin City Auditor's Office
Government
Audit ATX
Latest episode

87 episodes

  • Audit ATX

    Sworn Public Safety Employee Mental Health

    07/27/2026 | 8 mins.
    Audit ATX speaks with Auditor Mariel Dempster to talk about efforts surrounding mental health services in the City’s Public Safety departments.
    Transcript available on Buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1419979/19555789-sworn-public-safety-employee-mental-health/transcript
  • Audit ATX

    Austin Energy Employees Misused City Resources

    07/24/2026 | 7 mins.
    Audit ATX speaks with Investigator Montana Meeker to talk about a recent investigation into misuse of City resources within Austin Energy. Transcript link: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1419979/episodes
  • Audit ATX

    Austin Public Health Secondary Employment and Misuse

    07/09/2026 | 7 mins.
    Audit ATX speaks with Investigator Tope Eletu-Odibo about an investigation regarding secondary employment and misuse by a City employee. Transcript available on Buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1419979/episodes
  • Audit ATX

    Pedestrian Safety Audit

    06/05/2026 | 8 mins.
    Audit ATX speaks with Auditor Justin Lanier about a recent audit that evaluated  whether the City is effectively promoting pedestrian safety. Transcript available on Buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1419979/episodes
  • Audit ATX

    Introducing the Austin Efficiency Initiatives Dashboard

    05/08/2026 | 7 mins.
    Audit ATX speaks with Auditor Tyler Myers about the brand new City of Austin Efficiency Initiatives Dashboard. 
    The dashboard captures improvements made by City departments that achieve financial savings, enhanced service quality, or improved operations. The dashboard is managed by the Austin City Auditor's Office. Transcript available on Buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1419979/episodes
    Check it out here: https://data.austintexas.gov/stories/s/vmgm-43xe
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About Audit ATX
An interview series where we learn about local government and the City of Austin through audits and investigations from the Austin City Auditor's Office.
Podcast website
Government

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