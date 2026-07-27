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87 episodes
- Audit ATX speaks with Auditor Mariel Dempster to talk about efforts surrounding mental health services in the City’s Public Safety departments.
Transcript available on Buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1419979/19555789-sworn-public-safety-employee-mental-health/transcript
- Audit ATX speaks with Auditor Tyler Myers about the brand new City of Austin Efficiency Initiatives Dashboard.
The dashboard captures improvements made by City departments that achieve financial savings, enhanced service quality, or improved operations. The dashboard is managed by the Austin City Auditor's Office. Transcript available on Buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1419979/episodes
Check it out here: https://data.austintexas.gov/stories/s/vmgm-43xe
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About Audit ATX
An interview series where we learn about local government and the City of Austin through audits and investigations from the Austin City Auditor's Office.Podcast website
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