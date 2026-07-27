Audit ATX speaks with Auditor Tyler Myers about the brand new City of Austin Efficiency Initiatives Dashboard.

The dashboard captures improvements made by City departments that achieve financial savings, enhanced service quality, or improved operations. The dashboard is managed by the Austin City Auditor's Office. Transcript available on Buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1419979/episodes

Check it out here: https://data.austintexas.gov/stories/s/vmgm-43xe