Office of the City Auditor
An interview series where we learn about local government and the City of Austin through the Office of the City Auditor's audits and investigations. More
  • Misuse of City Resources by Austin Resource Recovery Employee
    Audit ATX interviews Investigator Maxx Eckert about a recent investigation wherein an Austin Resource Recovery employee misused City resources by taking paid leave under an emergency COVID-19 childcare program he was not qualified to take.
    5/2/2023
    9:34
  • Misuse of City Resources by Parks and Recreation Department Employee
    Audit ATX interviews Investigator Andrew Williams about a recent investigation into a misuse of City resources at the Parks and Recreation Department.  
    4/24/2023
    10:24
  • Annual Audit Plan Overview 2023
    Audit ATX interviews City Auditor Corrie Stokes about the audits our office will be conducting in 2023.
    4/7/2023
    9:59
  • External Review of Austin Water Quality Events
    This episode focuses on the External Review of Austin Water Quality Events audit, which evaluates Austin Water’s ability to provide safe drinking water to Austin residents during both normal operations and extreme events. Audit ATX interviews the City Auditor Corrie Stokes, Austin Water Director Shay Ralls Roalson, and Dr. Lynn Katz, Professor and Director of Center for Water and the Environment at UT.
    3/23/2023
    18:14
  • Emergency Shelters for Dangerous Temperatures Audit
    Audit ATX interviews Auditor Keith Salas about a recent audit to evaluate if the City of Austin is effectively providing emergency shelters to ensure its residents receive necessary services during cold weather and heat emergencies. 
    2/15/2023
    10:14

About Audit ATX

An interview series where we learn about local government and the City of Austin through the Office of the City Auditor's audits and investigations.
