What was going through Brown's head at Harpers Ferry? The story of his remarkably successful raid into Missouri gives us clues.
The second of a two-part bonus series about Brown's final days in Kansas.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
39:58
Bleeding Kansas' Deadliest Day
In May 1858, a proslavery gang massacred 11 unarmed Free Staters in eastern Kansas. The incident sparked outrage, and led John Brown to embark one of his most daring exploits.
The first of a two-part bonus series about John Brown's final months in Kansas.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
35:40
Ep 5: A great white light
What was it, exactly, about John Brown's raid at Harpers Ferry that contributed to the abolition of slavery?
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:07:37
Ep 4: No ghost of a distinction
John Brown envisioned a mass slave uprising. So where were they?
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:05:40
Ep 3: The stifled wails of widows
As John Brown and his men swing their steel broadswords on a moon-lit night, we look at the fierce debate among historians over whether even the most righteous forms of political violence can be justified.
[Subscribers can get EARLY ACCESS to Episode Four, "No Ghost of a Distinction" by throwing $3 our way at American Carnage on Patreon.]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
A podcast about the history of political violence in the United States, launching with a five-part series on the radical abolitionist John Brown.
"My new favorite history podcast, a wonderful mixture of dramatic narrative and searching analysis." — Jeet Heer, national political correspondent for The Nation
Episode 5 coming soon.