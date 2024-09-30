Powered by RND
American Carnage

Jeff Stein and Rowley Amato
A podcast about the history of political violence in the United States, launching with a five-part series on the radical abolitionist John Brown. "My new favor...
History

Available Episodes

  • John Brown's Christmas Raid
    What was going through Brown's head at Harpers Ferry? The story of his remarkably successful raid into Missouri gives us clues. The second of a two-part bonus series about Brown's final days in Kansas. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    39:58
  • Bleeding Kansas' Deadliest Day
    In May 1858, a proslavery gang massacred 11 unarmed Free Staters in eastern Kansas. The incident sparked outrage, and led John Brown to embark one of his most daring exploits.  The first of a two-part bonus series about John Brown's final months in Kansas. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    35:40
  • Ep 5: A great white light
    What was it, exactly, about John Brown's raid at Harpers Ferry that contributed to the abolition of slavery? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:07:37
  • Ep 4: No ghost of a distinction
    John Brown envisioned a mass slave uprising. So where were they?  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:05:40
  • Ep 3: The stifled wails of widows
    As John Brown and his men swing their steel broadswords on a moon-lit night, we look at the fierce debate among historians over whether even the most righteous forms of political violence can be justified. [Subscribers can get EARLY ACCESS to Episode Four, "No Ghost of a Distinction" by throwing $3 our way at American Carnage on Patreon.] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    57:42

About American Carnage

A podcast about the history of political violence in the United States, launching with a five-part series on the radical abolitionist John Brown. "My new favorite history podcast, a wonderful mixture of dramatic narrative and searching analysis." — Jeet Heer, national political correspondent for The Nation Episode 5 coming soon.
