Agatha Christie Secret of the Chimneys

Agatha Christie
The Secret of the Chimneys: Unleash a Classic Mystery on AudioStep into a world of intrigue and hidden agendas with Agatha Christie's captivating novel, The Sec...
Available Episodes

  • Agatha Christie The Secret Of Chimneys Part 7
    Agatha Christie The Secret Of Chimneys Part 7
    1:02:33
  • Agatha Christie The Secret Of Chimneys Part 6
    Agatha Christie The Secret Of Chimneys Part 6
    1:07:39
  • Agatha Christie The Secret Of Chimneys Part 5
    Agatha Christie The Secret Of Chimneys Part 5
    1:06:21
  • Agatha Christie The Secret Of Chimneys Part 4
    Agatha Christie The Secret Of Chimneys Part 4
    1:05:31
  • Agatha Christie The Secret Of Chimneys Part 3
    Agatha Christie The Secret Of Chimneys Part 3
    1:07:41

About Agatha Christie Secret of the Chimneys

The Secret of the Chimneys: Unleash a Classic Mystery on AudioStep into a world of intrigue and hidden agendas with Agatha Christie's captivating novel, The Secret of the Chimneys, now transformed into a thrilling audio experience! Join Anthony Cade, an unsuspecting drifter, as he gets entangled in a deadly conspiracy at the opulent Chimneys estate. Unravel a web of international espionage, hidden identities, and shocking secrets alongside Superintendent Battle and the spirited Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent.This immersive audio production brings Christie's masterful storytelling to life with:Vivid narration that captures the suspense and twists of the plot.Distinct character voices that add depth and personality to the story.Sound effects and music that transport you to the heart of the action.Whether you're a die-hard Christie fan or a newcomer to her work, The Secret of the Chimneys on audio is the perfect escape.Keywords: Agatha Christie, The Secret of the Chimneys, audiobook, classic mystery, espionage, international intrigue, hidden identities, murder, suspense, Superintendent Battle, Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent, immersive audio, must-listen.
