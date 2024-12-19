Powered by RND
Afrobeats Dancehall & Hip Hop Mixes

Dj Hol Up
Music

Available Episodes

5 of 171
  • Afrobeats Mix 2024 (2 Hours) ft Wizkid Asake Davido Rema Tems
    Bringing you the top and The Best of Afrobeat 2024 | Afrobeat Mix 2024 2 Hours jam packed of Afrobeats Tunes Follow Dj Hol Up for more Updates on New Mixes on ✅Facebook: facebook.com/djholup1/ ✅Instagram: Instagram.com/djholup_ ✅Twitter: twitter.com/yunglingo ✅Soundcloud: @djholup ✅Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/2zjDlvAtLyBbbcrvGSxTWy 📬 For Business & Booking Inquiries Contact to me at [email protected] LATEST AFROBEATS 2023 MIX, LATEST NAIJA 2023 (Chill) WIZKID, BURNA BOY, DAVIDO, TIWA New Naija mix 2023 (non stop) ft yemi alade, Davido, Wizkid, Kcee, sarkodie, timaya. Afrobeat mix 2023 Africa Mashup Mix Vol7 - Dj (BEST NEW NAIJA AFROBEAT MIX 2020) New 9JA MIX 2023. summer mix 2023 Best of the Best Africa Niaja Mix 2023 -. Hits from naija top hip hop/afrobeats 2023, Ghana top hip hop songs 2023, Afrobeat 2023 This is a club banger, a party mix that's gone make you go crazy! New Naija mix 2023, New Ghana mix 2023, New Afrobeat mix 2023, New Africa mix 2023, Azonto Mix 2023, Nigeria mix 2023 dance groove chill
    --------  
    2:02:40
  • Afrobeats Update December 2024 Mix
    #afrobeats2024 #decemberafrobeats2024 #afrobeat2024 Best New Afrobeats songs all in a DJ Mix every month. This Month's cover Artist is Wizkid who just dropped his latest album "Morayo" Tracklist: Timaya - Mașe Kizz Daniel ft Adekunle Gold - Pano Tana Teni / Skiibii - Jostimilo YKB - OMOBANKE Zlatan ft Olamide - Gimme Your Love Wizkid - Karamo Lil Kesh ft Fireboy DML & Ayo Maff - Vex For U Eric Bellinger / Tempoe - Don't Shut Off The Lights Gabzy - Don't Play With Me Oladapo / Semzi - In You Wizkid - Bend Guchi ft Masterkraft & ODUMODUBLVCK - Composure Wizkid - Bad Girl LADIPOE / Adekunle Gold / Kel-P - EKWE Kvng Vinci / Zerrydl - HAUSAPIANO (Remix) LIYA / Olamide - Vibes on Vibes King Perryy / Timaya - Whine Dey Go Wizkid - Time Dangbana Republik / Bella Shmurda - Shalaye Joshua Baraka / KiDi - Someday Wizkid - Après Minuit Ruger ft Tiwa Savage - Toma Toma Follow Dj Hol Up for more Updates on New Mixes on ▪️Instagram: www.instagram.com/djholup_ ▪️Twitter: www.twitter.com/yunglingo ▪️Facebook - www.facebook.com/djholup1/ Donation Links - Paypal: www.paypal.me/dmoses1 Cashapp: cash.app/$DJHolup 📬 For Business & Booking Inquiries Contact to me at [email protected]
    --------  
    43:30
  • Afrobeats Update Mix November 2024
    #afrobeats2024 #novemberafrobeats2024 #afrobeat2024 Best New Afrobeats songs all in a DJ Mix every month. Sit back and enjoy this! This Month's featured Artist is Minz who just dropped his latest album called "By Any Minz" Tracklist - Sarkodie - JAILER KAESTYLE - Forever KiDi - 4Life CRAYON - YOU Magixx - Lemme Know Minz - do Shallipopi - Free Service Lojay - Falling CKay - VANITY Davido - Awuke Tyla - SHAKE AH Bnxn - Kan we kan KHAID - Orobo Qing Madi - Goosebumps KOHDEE - Familiar DARKOO - RIGHT NOW Tyla - PUSH 2 START King Perryy - Confirm Parole Wizkid - Piece of My Heart Follow Dj Hol Up for more Updates on New Mixes on ▪️Instagram: www.instagram.com/djholup_ ▪️Twitter: www.twitter.com/yunglingo ▪️Facebook - www.facebook.com/djholup1/ Donation Links - Paypal: www.paypal.me/dmoses1 Cashapp: cash.app/$DJHolup 📬 For Business & Booking Inquiries Contact to me at [email protected]
    --------  
    34:35
  • Afrobeats Update October 2024 Mix Ft Oxlade Maleek Berry Tekno Ladipoe Iyana
    #afrobeats2024 #octoberafrobeats2024 #afrobeat2024 Best New Afrobeats songs all in a DJ Mix every month. Sit back and enjoy this! This Month's featured Artist is Oxlade who just dropped his latest album called "Ofa" Tracklist - Oxlade, Sarkodie - OLOLUFE Boybreed - Sumo Maleek Berry, Ruger - Lately Oxlade, Wande Coal - ASUNASA (HOLD YOUR WAIST) L.A.X, taves - Let Me Know Tekno - Jericho LADIPOE, taves - Compose Tion Wayne, Shallipopi - Forever Majeeed - You Iyanya, Tekno - Shagara Zerrydl - Back to Back D3an, Smeez - Sabali Kizz Daniel, Thyself - We Must DJames, 1da Banton - Shako Larry Gaaga, Joeboy - Ready Boybreed, Jimmy October - Going Down Priesst, Adekunle Gold - Shayo (Remix) Minz - mo de ma [by any minz] Follow Dj Hol Up for more Updates on New Mixes on ▪️Instagram: www.instagram.com/djholup_ ▪️Twitter: www.twitter.com/yunglingo ▪️Facebook - www.facebook.com/djholup1/ Donation Links - Paypal: www.paypal.me/dmoses1 Cashapp: cash.app/$DJHolup 📬 For Business & Booking Inquiries Contact to me at [email protected]
    --------  
    37:02
  • We Are One Amapiano Remix (DJ Hol Up)
    R.I.P Frankie Beverly enjoy this Amapiano Remix of Maze & Frankie Beverly - We Are One Shout to maneli he killed this
    --------  
    5:17

About Afrobeats Dancehall & Hip Hop Mixes

25,000,000+ Streams Online Bookings: [email protected] Top USA DJ for Afrobeats Dancehall & Hip Hop Make sure you follow for more mixes and exclusive songs
