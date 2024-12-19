Afrobeats Dancehall & Hip Hop Mixes

Bringing you the top and The Best of Afrobeat 2024 | Afrobeat Mix 2024
2 Hours jam packed of Afrobeats Tunes
Follow Dj Hol Up for more Updates on New Mixes on
✅Facebook: facebook.com/djholup1/
✅Instagram: Instagram.com/djholup_
✅Twitter: twitter.com/yunglingo
✅Soundcloud: @djholup
✅Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/2zjDlvAtLyBbbcrvGSxTWy
📬 For Business & Booking Inquiries Contact to me at
[email protected]
LATEST AFROBEATS 2023 MIX, LATEST NAIJA 2023 (Chill) WIZKID, BURNA BOY, DAVIDO, TIWA New Naija mix 2023 (non stop) ft yemi alade, Davido, Wizkid, Kcee, sarkodie, timaya. Afrobeat mix 2023
Africa Mashup Mix Vol7 - Dj (BEST NEW NAIJA AFROBEAT MIX 2020) New 9JA MIX 2023. summer mix 2023
Best of the Best Africa Niaja Mix 2023 -. Hits from naija top hip hop/afrobeats 2023, Ghana top hip hop songs 2023, Afrobeat 2023 This is a club banger, a party mix that's gone make you go crazy! New Naija mix 2023, New Ghana mix 2023, New Afrobeat mix 2023, New Africa mix 2023, Azonto Mix 2023, Nigeria mix 2023 dance groove chill
--------
2:02:40
Afrobeats Update December 2024 Mix
#afrobeats2024 #decemberafrobeats2024 #afrobeat2024
Best New Afrobeats songs all in a DJ Mix every month. This Month's cover Artist is Wizkid who just dropped his latest album "Morayo"
Tracklist:
Timaya - Mașe
Kizz Daniel ft Adekunle Gold - Pano Tana
Teni / Skiibii - Jostimilo
YKB - OMOBANKE
Zlatan ft Olamide - Gimme Your Love
Wizkid - Karamo
Lil Kesh ft Fireboy DML & Ayo Maff - Vex For U
Eric Bellinger / Tempoe - Don't Shut Off The Lights
Gabzy - Don't Play With Me
Oladapo / Semzi - In You
Wizkid - Bend
Guchi ft Masterkraft & ODUMODUBLVCK - Composure
Wizkid - Bad Girl
LADIPOE / Adekunle Gold / Kel-P - EKWE
Kvng Vinci / Zerrydl - HAUSAPIANO (Remix)
LIYA / Olamide - Vibes on Vibes
King Perryy / Timaya - Whine Dey Go
Wizkid - Time
Dangbana Republik / Bella Shmurda - Shalaye
Joshua Baraka / KiDi - Someday
Wizkid - Après Minuit
Ruger ft Tiwa Savage - Toma Toma
--------
43:30
Afrobeats Update Mix November 2024
#afrobeats2024 #novemberafrobeats2024 #afrobeat2024
Best New Afrobeats songs all in a DJ Mix every month. Sit back and enjoy this!
This Month's featured Artist is Minz who just dropped his latest album called "By Any Minz"
Tracklist -
Sarkodie - JAILER
KAESTYLE - Forever
KiDi - 4Life
CRAYON - YOU
Magixx - Lemme Know
Minz - do
Shallipopi - Free Service
Lojay - Falling
CKay - VANITY
Davido - Awuke
Tyla - SHAKE AH
Bnxn - Kan we kan
KHAID - Orobo
Qing Madi - Goosebumps
KOHDEE - Familiar
DARKOO - RIGHT NOW
Tyla - PUSH 2 START
King Perryy - Confirm Parole
Wizkid - Piece of My Heart
--------
34:35
Afrobeats Update October 2024 Mix Ft Oxlade Maleek Berry Tekno Ladipoe Iyana
#afrobeats2024 #octoberafrobeats2024 #afrobeat2024
Best New Afrobeats songs all in a DJ Mix every month. Sit back and enjoy this!
This Month's featured Artist is Oxlade who just dropped his latest album called "Ofa"
Tracklist -
Oxlade, Sarkodie - OLOLUFE
Boybreed - Sumo
Maleek Berry, Ruger - Lately
Oxlade, Wande Coal - ASUNASA (HOLD YOUR WAIST)
L.A.X, taves - Let Me Know
Tekno - Jericho
LADIPOE, taves - Compose
Tion Wayne, Shallipopi - Forever
Majeeed - You
Iyanya, Tekno - Shagara
Zerrydl - Back to Back
D3an, Smeez - Sabali
Kizz Daniel, Thyself - We Must
DJames, 1da Banton - Shako
Larry Gaaga, Joeboy - Ready
Boybreed, Jimmy October - Going Down
Priesst, Adekunle Gold - Shayo (Remix)
Minz - mo de ma [by any minz]
--------
37:02
We Are One Amapiano Remix (DJ Hol Up)
R.I.P Frankie Beverly enjoy this Amapiano Remix of Maze & Frankie Beverly - We Are One
Shout to maneli he killed this