Afrobeats Dancehall & Hip Hop Mixes

Afrobeats Update January 2025 Mix

#afrobeats2025 #januaryafrobeats2025 #afrobeat2025 Best New Afrobeats songs all in a DJ Mix every month. This Month's cover Artist is King Promise who just dropped his a deluxe album for his latest album "True To Self" Tracklist - Babyboy AV / Tekno - Undisputed KOJO BLAK / Kelvyn Boy - Excellent Fameye / Kweku Smoke - Control PaBrymo / Davido - Bum Bum Runtown - Flow Wande Coal / Kel-P - Old Soldier Burna Boy - Bundle By Bundle Focalistic / Mellow & Sleazy / Enny Man Da Guitar / Reece Madlisa - Telenovela Davido / ODUMODUBLVCK / Chike - Funds Fido - Joy Is Coming Sarkodie - NO SIR Tiwa Savage - MEGA MONEY MEGA BNXN - No Spoil My Steeze Young Jonn - Ten Times AD Mix - Promiscuous DJ BUKA, PENGA - Fine Bella Sarz ft Asake - C'mon Look! King Promise - Keep It Sexy Tekno - POUNDS AND DOLLARS King Promise / Ronisia - 2 Paranoid 1da Banton / Fiokee - BABY OKU Chocolate City / Young Jonn / TAR1Q / Noon Dave / Major AJ - Aromatherapy Follow Dj Hol Up for more Updates on New Mixes on ▪️Instagram: www.instagram.com/djholup_ ▪️Twitter: www.twitter.com/yunglingo ▪️Facebook - www.facebook.com/djholup1/ Donation Links - Paypal: www.paypal.me/dmoses1 Cashapp: cash.app/$DJHolup 📬 For Business & Booking Inquiries Contact to me at [email protected]