Sport and concussion injuries
Dr Chris Smith and the Naked Scientist team present the latest science news, analysis and breakthroughs.
In today’s programme: What should we make of claims that China is building super weapons to hack and hijack US satellites? We also hear from the couple who have discovered one of the world's most important fossil deposits, almost on our own doorstep!
Plus ... we investigate the link between sport and concussion injuries.
5/7/2023
52:59
Obesity
Dr Chris Smith and the Naked Scientist team present the latest science news, analysis and breakthroughs.
In this week's episode: we speak to the team that think they’re close to cracking the male contraceptive pill. And the WHO announce their big vaccine catch-up: to protect the millions of children worldwide who’s routine vaccinations have been disrupted by Covid.
Plus, living with obesity is one of the biggest health challenges we face in the future, so we look at what’s being done about the problem.
4/28/2023
52:47
Black Holes and the Dark Side of the Moon
Dr Chris Smith and the Naked Scientist team present the latest science news, analysis and breakthroughs.
In today’s programme: Scientists test out a new universal flu vaccine that fights all flus and last for several years. And why Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon might hold the melodic key to the ultimate night's sleep.
Plus, what are black holes and what would happen if you were to fall into one?!
4/23/2023
53:22
What is Pain?
Chris Berrow presents 5 Live Science this week, looking at the future of solar power, why some people are sensitive to magnetic fields, and the scientists studying bird poo! Plus, what exactly is pain, and what happens when you can’t control the amount of pain you're in?
4/16/2023
52:33
Is There Anybody Out There?
Dr Chris Smith and the Naked Scientist team present the latest science news, analysis and breakthroughs.
In today’s programme: Nearly 2000 tech experts and scientists are calling for a halt to AI research: we talk to one of them. And “simply inexcusable”: the words of the World Health Organisation as it condemns China’s failure to share key Covid data from the beginning of the pandemic.
Plus we’re asking, “is there anybody out there?” - how likely it is we’re alone in this Universe?