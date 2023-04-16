Obesity

Dr Chris Smith and the Naked Scientist team present the latest science news, analysis and breakthroughs. In this week's episode: we speak to the team that think they’re close to cracking the male contraceptive pill. And the WHO announce their big vaccine catch-up: to protect the millions of children worldwide who’s routine vaccinations have been disrupted by Covid. Plus, living with obesity is one of the biggest health challenges we face in the future, so we look at what’s being done about the problem. New episodes released weekly. If you're in the UK, for more BBC podcasts listen on BBC Sounds: bbc.in/3UjecF5