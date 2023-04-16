1001 Adventure and Mystery Stories For The Road

Hosted by Jon Hagadorn, 1001 Stories For The Road is bringing back adventure with stories like "Treasure Island", "The Secret Adversary" by Agatha Christie, "Th... More
THE JEWELS OF OPAR (CHAPS 12-14)
Tarzan, still suffering from memory loss, is captured by La and her large escort, who are following him to retrieve the sacrificial knife.
5/14/2023
52:09
THE JEWELS OF OPAR (CHAPS 9-11)
Tarzan, still suffering from amnesia due to the rockfall at Opar, becomes wary in the company of Werper. Mugambi, his wounds healed, heads for Achmet Zek's camp to rescue Lady Greystoke.
5/7/2023
56:04
THE JEWELS OF OPAR (CHAPS 6-8)
The Arabs attack Tarzan's estate with the goal of kidnapping Jane Clayton. In the following chapters, Tarzan regains consciousness only to find he has amnesia, and when he reconnects with Werper, whom he saves from La's knife, Werper intends to take advantage of that fact.
4/30/2023
1:10:48
THE JEWELS OF OPAR (CHAPS 3-5) A TARZAN ADVENTURE
Chapters 3-5 all deal with Tarzan's journey to Opar to replenish his supply. The evil Belgian killer Werper follows him there to find the source of Tarzan's wealth and thanks to Werper's ignorance of the dangers of the temple he is discovered by the crazed inhabitants.
4/23/2023
46:11
THE JEWELS OF OPAR (CHAPS 1-2) by EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS
A true Tarzan adventure- the 5th of the 24 Tarzan novels, The Jewels of Opar finds Lord Greystoke (Tarzan) suffering a severe financial crisis which causes him to return to Opar to replenish his gold. He is not aware that a murderous Belgian soldier and an powerful Arab have teamed to kidnap Lady greystoke and steal tarzan's new found fortune.
Hosted by Jon Hagadorn, 1001 Stories For The Road is bringing back adventure with stories like "Treasure Island", "The Secret Adversary" by Agatha Christie, "The Hound of the Baskervilles", "Tarzan of the Apes", "King Solomon's Mines", "The 39 Steps", "The Call of the Wild"- and many more. These stories are classic for a reason- they are great! And they are family friendly. We appreciate reviews-thank you!