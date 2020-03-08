Radio Logo
Available Episodes

5 of 300
  • The atomic bombs dropped on Japan
    The USA dropped its first atomic bomb on the Japan
    8/6/2020
    8:58
  • The battle of Midway
    On 4th June 1942, aircraft carriers of the Japanes
    8/5/2020
    9:32
  • The internment of Japanese Americans
    Thousands of Japanese Americans were sent to priso
    8/4/2020
    8:59
  • The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor
    On 7 December 1941, Japan launched a surprise stri
    8/3/2020
    8:58
  • The death of Heinrich Himmler
    One of Hitler's most important henchmen was caught
    7/31/2020
    10:17

