The Rachel Maddow Show

New York City, USA / Politics
Available Episodes

5 of 12
  • Trump had US ambassador press UK for golf deal: former diplomat
    August 5, 2020
    8/6/2020
    45:14
  • Trump hedges bet against 2020 win with early census data grab
    August 4, 2020
    8/5/2020
    44:50
  • Court filing suggests insurance and bank fraud probe of Trump Organization
    August 3, 2020
    8/4/2020
    44:44
  • Trump's red state presidency leaves U.S. without unifying leadership
    July 31, 2020
    8/1/2020
    43:28
  • Trump already working to undermine credibility of 2020 election
    July 30, 2020
    7/31/2020
    44:31

About The Rachel Maddow Show

Rachel Maddow works with unmatched rigor and resolve to explain our complex world and deliver news in a way that's illuminating and dynamic, connecting the dots to make sense of complex issues. Join her every weeknight as she provides in-depth reporting to illuminate the current state of political affairs and reveals the importance of transparency and accountability from our leaders.

