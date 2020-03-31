Radio Logo
LeVar Burton Reads

LeVar Burton Reads

LeVar Burton Reads

LeVar Burton Reads

If you’re ready, let’s take a deep breath...
USA / Arts
If you’re ready, let’s take a deep breath...
Available Episodes

5 of 92
  • A Conversation with James McBride (and News About Season 7!)
    You heard that correctly -- we're coming back for
    8/4/2020
    28:38
  • Introducing Imani State of Mind
    We're working on new episodes of LeVar Burton Read
    6/25/2020
    7:17
  • "The Foster Portfolio" by Kurt Vonnegut
    A financial advisor meets his new client: a hardwo
    4/14/2020
    46:18
  • "Recitatif" by Toni Morrison, Part 2
    Join us for the conclusion to Toni Morrison's tale
    4/7/2020
    44:24
  • "Recitatif" by Toni Morrison, Part 1
    Two young girls, abandoned by the world, are drawn
    3/31/2020
    38:20

About LeVar Burton Reads

The best short fiction, handpicked by the world’s greatest storyteller. In every episode, host LeVar Burton (Reading Rainbow, Roots, Star Trek) invites you to take a break from your daily life, and dive into a great story. LeVar’s narration blends with gorgeous soundscapes to bring stories by Neil Gaiman, Haruki Murakami, Octavia Butler, Ray Bradbury and more to life. So, if you’re ready, let’s take a deep breath...

