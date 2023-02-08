About XL Country 100.7

About XL Country 100.7

About XL Country 100.7

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XL Country 100.7, broadcasting as KXLB-FM, is a premier country music radio station serving Bozeman, Montana, and the surrounding areas. Licensed to Churchill, Montana, the station operates at 100.7 MHz with an effective radiated power of 100,000 watts, ensuring a broad and clear reach across the region.



The station primarily features contemporary country music, showcasing today's hottest artists like Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Blake Shelton, as well as timeless legends such as George Strait and Garth Brooks. Its diverse playlist caters to country music enthusiasts of all ages



In addition to its musical programming, XL Country 100.7 is the go-to station for Montana State University sports coverage. The station broadcasts live play-by-play coverage of Montana State Bobcats games, keeping fans connected to their favorite team. Moreover, XL Country 100.7 provides updates and coverage of NCAA events, further establishing its reputation as a trusted source for collegiate sports.



The station offers engaging spoken-word content, including local news, weather updates, and community-focused programs.



Whether you're enjoying country hits or cheering on the Montana State Bobcats, XL Country 100.7 is a vital part of Montana’s radio community.

