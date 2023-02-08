About WXOS ESPN 101.1 FM

About WXOS ESPN 101.1 FM

About WXOS ESPN 101.1 FM

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WXOS 101.1 FM, also known as "101 ESPN", is a sports radio station located in St. Louis, Missouri. The station is owned by Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc. and primarily airs programming related to sports talk, analysis, and news.



101 ESPN is the go-to station for sports fans in St. Louis, covering a wide variety of professional and college sports. The station's flagship program is "The Fast Lane," a weekday afternoon drive-time show featuring local hosts who provide insight and analysis on the latest sports news and events.



In addition to "The Fast Lane," 101 ESPN offers a range of sports programming throughout the day, including shows covering the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and college sports. The station is the official broadcast partner of the St. Louis Blues of the NHL and the St. Louis Cardinals of the MLB, providing live game broadcasts, pre-game and post-game analysis, and player interviews.



Listeners tuning in to 101 ESPN can also expect coverage of major national sports events such as the Super Bowl, World Series, NBA Finals, and March Madness. The station's experienced hosts and analysts provide in-depth coverage and expert commentary, making it a popular choice for sports fans in the St. Louis area.



Overall, WXOS 101.1 FM is a must-listen for anyone looking to stay up-to-date on the latest sports news and events in St. Louis and beyond. With its comprehensive coverage of local and national sports, and its experienced hosts and analysts, 101 ESPN is the go-to destination for sports fans in the region.

