Today Dance is the radio, fresh and designed for those who love the new generation dance music.

About Today Dance Radio

Today Dance Radio, life is music: pure international dance, and top 40, music and happy incursions in the most danceable Italian pieces. 24 hours a day, with jingle lovers playing a tune-up program among the top of international dance music. The web radio for lovers of dance for the pleasure of the senses and to animate the audience of listeners with its unique and engaging sound.