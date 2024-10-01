Funk, Soul, R&B, Disco only from 70s and 80s. This station brings its listeners back into the past: old hits and fresh funk rarely heard.

About Funky Corner Radio

A special rotation is given to the Sound of Philadelphia four times a day.



Every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday mixing sessions by Antonello Ferrari and Marco Giannotti.



Top 100 funky songs from 70s and 80s. Soul Funky Passion, a selection from the incredible Marco Cavenaghi's 80000 rarest records collection of black music.



The Clive Brady Jazz, Funk and Soul Show every Sunday starting at 10 PM.

