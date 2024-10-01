Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Radio StationsSoulshow Radio
Listen to Soulshow Radio in the App
Listen to Soulshow Radio in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Soulshow Radio

Radio Soulshow Radio
(52)
Celebrating the work of legendary DJ Ferry Maat who started this legendary radio program in 1972. Expect soul, disco and funk music non-stop.
HuizenNetherlandsDiscoFunkSoulDJDutch

Similar Stations

About Soulshow Radio

Ferry Maat started his 24/7 internet station on May 13 / 2015. Daytime contents Classic Soul as heard through the years on the famous Soulshow in The Netherlands, as well as some new material. Every night at 20:00 CET you can listen to a Soulshow aircheck, an original recording from the 80s. The weekend is called FREAK-END with lots of USA-import tracks and 12-inches from the past, Soft Soulshow en Mixing Masterclass. Soulshow Radio = Classy Soul- and Danceable Music! The Ferry Maat Soulshow, the legendary weekly radioshow in The Netherlands, started in 1973 and was aired by great radiostations like Radio Northsea International, Tros Radio 3, Radio 10, Hitradio, Radio 538, Radio Veronica, Arrow Jazz FM and Sublime FM. Now Soulshow Radio is 24/7 on air with classy classics - & new soul/dance tracks.

Station website

Listen to Soulshow Radio, Soulfunky Radio and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Top podcasts

Radio stations that might interest you

Top 5

Trending

Popular

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 7:08:08 PM