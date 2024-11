Listen to Freak31 in the App (36,319) (250,152) Save favorites Alarm Sleep timer Save favorites Alarm Sleep timer Download for free in the App Store Download for free in the Play Store

About Freak31 Freak31 - The Dutch Proud.Streaming the finest in dancemusic. An amsterdam based radiostation providing you the best high quality music, selected with passion. Freak31 plays daily dose of Deep & Soulful House, Nu-Disco, Acid-Jazz and the finest Soul & Funk Classics.

