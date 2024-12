About Sky Radio 80s Hits

You need the latest sounds from 80s in order to start your day or to get in a good mood during the day? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on Sky Radio 80s Hits. It is ranked no. 1416 on our top list from our listeners. With altogether eighteen streams you are 24/7 and at all levels well informed. On Sky Radio 80s Hits the music takes center stage! It is presented in Dutch.