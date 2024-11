About NPO Radio 5

Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from hits to have a great start? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on NPO Radio 5 from NPO Nederlandse Publieke Omroep. The four hundred and sixth place on our top list is occupied by NPO Radio 5. With no less than twelve streams you'll never get bored. NPO Radio 5 broadcasts a balanced mix of music and moderations. It is presented in Dutch.