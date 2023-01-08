About RTV Rijnmond

About RTV Rijnmond

About RTV Rijnmond

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RTV Rijnmond, broadcasting from Rotterdam, Netherlands, serves as a central hub for news, entertainment, and cultural programming specifically tailored to the South Holland region. As part of a larger network that includes television and online media, RTV Rijnmond is a professional radio station known for its comprehensive local coverage and a commitment to keeping the community informed and connected.



The station offers a diverse lineup of programming that includes live broadcasts, a dynamic playlist of both local and international music, and popular shows.Each program is designed to cater to a wide audience, featuring daily news updates, current traffic reports, and accurate weather forecasts.



RTV Rijnmond prides itself on being an accessible and indispensable part of daily life in Rotterdam and the surrounding areas, offering a blend of news, music, and cultural content that speaks directly to the hearts of its listeners. Whether you're looking for the latest news, enjoying diverse music, or following live sports, RTV Rijnmond provides a rich listening experience that keeps the community connected and informed.

