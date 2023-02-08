About Soul City Radio

About Soul City Radio

About Soul City Radio

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Welcome to Soul City Radio (WSCR-dB). For the radio, it is a duty and an honor to promote the spirit of independent music. Soul City Radio aims to do this by presenting listeners with a format that brings music from indies around the world. Not just from artists, but from independent producers. This is home to some of the best independent radio shows out there. There's even a touch of classic soul and RnB sprinkled in here, because.... well... what would soul music be without a little old school?

