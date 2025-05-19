Open app
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Open app
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top categories
Comedy
News
Society & Culture
Sports
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Radio Stations
Real FM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
Real FM
80s
90s
Hits
Top 40 & Charts
Playing now
Real FM
Similar Stations
Awesome 80s
Salt Lake City UT, 80s
Gem Radio New Wave
Dublin, 80s, Alternative, New Wave
181.fm - 80's Hairband
Waynesboro, 80s, Ballads
181.fm - Awesome 80's
Waynesboro, 80s, Classic Rock, Pop
Flashback Alternatives
80s, 90s, Alternative, Indie
TOTALLY RETRO RADIO - 80's & 90's HOT HITS
Sparks NV, 2000s, 80s, 90s
Radio Italo4you
80s, 90s
Retro Hits Canada
Toronto, 70s, 80s, 90s, Classic Rock, Hits, Oldies
NME 1
London, 80s, 90s, Alternative, Indie
BeGoodRadio - 80s New Wave
Bothell, 80s, New Wave, Punk
WDUX Lakes 92.7
Waupaca WI, 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
CRIK FM - The Lynx Disco Classics
Calgary, 70s, 80s, Disco
181.fm - The Mix
Harrisonburg, 70s, 80s, 90s
Yacht Rock Radio
New York, 70s, 80s, 90s, Love Songs
RetroClassicHits
70s, 80s, Oldies
About Real FM
(2)
The best Hits from the 80s to Today!
Station website
English
Dublin
Ireland
80s
90s
Hits
Top 40 & Charts
Listen to Real FM , Awesome 80s and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
Real FM
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Real FM : Podcasts in Family
The Really Real Podcast (Real FM)
Religion & Spirituality, Christianity
Real FM Rewind
Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture, Christianity
Faith Refresh (Real FM)
Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture, Christianity, Philosophy
Reel Review with Zoe (Real FM)
Religion & Spirituality, TV & Film, Christianity, Film Reviews
Conversations About...
Society & Culture, Relationships
More stations from Dublin
Gem Radio New Wave
Dublin, 80s, Alternative, New Wave
WQZY Y96
Dublin, Country
Love Radio - Classic Lovesongs
Dublin, Ballads
Heartbeat FM
Dublin, Ballads, Oldies
WDBN 107.9 Jamz
Dublin, Pop
NewsTalk Hourly News
Dublin, Talk
Rewind
Dublin, 60s, 70s, 80s
OTB AM Off the Ball
Dublin, Hits
Nova Xtra
Dublin, Classic Rock, New Wave, Rock
Christmas FM Ireland
Dublin, Hits, Pop
Hope Radio Ireland
Dublin, Oldies, Top 40 & Charts
StreamOnDistro
Afrobeat, Easy Listening, Indie, Rock
The 90s Network
Dublin, 90s, Film & Musical, Pop, Rock
RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta
Dublin, Talk
Its All Mixed Up!
Dublin, Electro
BeatsFM.xyz 80s
Dublin, 80s
Mix Pulse FM
Dublin, Hip Hop, House
Dream Radio
Dublin, Electro, House, Techno
Century 100fm
Dublin, 80s, 90s, Hits
Reggae Ireland Radio
Dublin, Reggae
REALRADIO IRELAND
Dublin, Hits, Jazz, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
AUKRADIO
Luton, Afrobeat, Hits, Jazz, Pop
Wired FM
Limerick, Hits
UCB Ireland Worship
Dubai, Christian Music
ABC Memories
Dublin, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, 70s, Oldies
Event FM
Dublin, Hits
Raidio Na Life
Dublin, Hits
Dublin South FM 93.9
Dublin
Freedom FM
Dublin, 90s, Pop, Rock
Sophisticated Culture Radio
Dublin, Techno
Top podcasts
The Charlie Kirk Show
News, Society & Culture, News Commentary
The Daily
News, Daily News
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Candace
News, Society & Culture, Politics
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, Society & Culture, News Commentary
Pardon My Take
Sports, Football
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
The Tucker Carlson Show
News, News Commentary
The Bill Simmons Podcast
Sports
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
Pod Save America
News, Politics
The Ezra Klein Show
Government, News, Society & Culture
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
48 Hours
News, True Crime, TV & Film
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement
The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz
Sports
20/20
True Crime
Fantasy Footballers - Fantasy Football Podcast
Sports, Fantasy Sports, Football
The Toast
Comedy, TV & Film
Deadly Engagement
True Crime
The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)
History, Religion & Spirituality, Christianity
My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
True Crime
Stuff You Should Know
Society & Culture
The MeidasTouch Podcast
News, Politics
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Comedy, Music, TV & Film
Morning Wire
News, Daily News
MIDWEEK RISE UP
Education, Self-Improvement
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.23.9
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/18/2025 - 7:01:44 PM