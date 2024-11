Listen to Radyo Majör in the App (36,319) (250,152) Save favorites Alarm Sleep timer Save favorites Alarm Sleep timer Download for free in the App Store Download for free in the Play Store

Radyo Majör add </> Embed The best Turkish pop hits of all time are gathered together in this station's custom made playlist celebrating this musical genre!

IstanbulTurkeyPopTurkish

About Radyo Majör The best Turkish pop hits of all time are gathered together in this station's custom made playlist celebrating this musical genre!

Station website