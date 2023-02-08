About OJETU FM

About OJETU FM

About OJETU FM

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OJETU FM - Otjiherero Radio Station based in Windhoek, Namibia. OJETU FM stands as a vibrant Otjiherero Radio Station, deeply rooted in the heart of Namibia, offering a rich tapestry of local programming. Under the adept management of Elvis Kamuhanga, OJETU FM thrives as a dynamic hub for the Otjiherero-speaking community, celebrating traditions, music, and entertainment. With its 24/7 online availability, OJETU FM ensures that listeners worldwide can tune in to its diverse array of content, fostering connectivity and unity among Otjiherero speakers. Through meticulous curation and production, OJETU FM provides a platform for local talent, amplifying voices and fostering a sense of pride and belonging within the Namibian cultural landscape. OJETU FM invites listeners to immerse themselves in the vibrant tapestry of Otjiherero culture, offering a unique blend of entertainment, education, and community

