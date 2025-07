About NPO Klassiek

(106)

For classical lovers, NPO Radio 4, the station of NPO Nederlandse Publieke Omroep is a secret tip. On the list of the most popular stations, NPO Radio 4 is listed at 612th place. With altogether twelve streams you'll never get bored. Not only a varied musical composition but also comments and features are an integral part of NPO Radio 4's program. All contents are provided in Dutch.