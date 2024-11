Loca Urban, the program for young people, is dedicated to playing latin and reggaeton and is the most attractive among listeners between 25-34 year-olds.

About Loca Urban

Loca Urban, the program for young people, is dedicated to playing latin and reggaeton and is the most attractive among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. The position no. 200 on our top list is currently occupied by Loca Urban. Here the listeners are provided with a nice package of twenty-five streams. Loca Urban's focus is on music so that you stay up-to-date and don't miss a hit. It is presented in Spanish.