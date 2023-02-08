About Libertas Music Radio

About Libertas Music Radio

About Libertas Music Radio

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Are you ready to immerse yourself in an extraordinary world of dance music? Welcome to Libertas Music, the visionary music label dedicated to promoting the pulsating beats that resonate across the globe. With our headquarters nestled in the vibrant cities of Amsterdam (HQ) and Amersfoort, we are at the forefront of the electronic music scene, representing and cultivating the creative players who shape the industry.



Embark on a Melodic Adventure



Libertas Music invites you to embark on an exhilarating sonic journey. Our passion lies in the realms of EDM, Progressive, and Melodic House, where we curate a captivating collection of tracks that will transport you to new dimensions of sound. From uplifting anthems to hypnotic melodies, our roster of talented artists creates music that will ignite your senses and leave you craving for more.



Where Boundless Creativity Flourishes



Since our establishment in 2020, Libertas Music has been a beacon for artists seeking a platform to unleash their creative potential. We believe that every artist has a unique story to tell, and we provide a nurturing environment for them to create their best tracks. By collaborating with us, artists become part of a dynamic community that celebrates innovation, pushing boundaries, and embracing musical freedom.



Global Impact, Local Roots



As a global music label, Libertas Music extends its reach to every corner of the world. We are committed to showcasing diverse talent and ensuring that extraordinary music finds its way to the ears of enthusiasts everywhere. Our roots in the Netherlands infuse us with a rich musical heritage, blending with the cutting-edge sounds of the electronic music scene to create an unparalleled fusion of tradition and innovation.



Join the Libertas Movement



Are you ready to join the Libertas movement? Open your mind, let the music take control, and become a part of a community that thrives on the power of rhythm and unity. Libertas Music invites you to embrace the magic of dance music and experience the thrill of discovering groundbreaking artists who will redefine your perception of sound.



With Libertas Music, the journey never ends. Open your ears, open your heart, and let the music guide you to limitless possibilities.



“Close your eyes… Listen… Nothing’s missing.”

