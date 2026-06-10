Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsKTFM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
KTFM
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

KTFM

FunkDisco
KTFM
Playing now
About KTFM
(4)

Web radio with the best funk and soul music from 70s and 80s.

Station website
FrenchGenevaGenevaSwitzerlandFunkDisco
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 7:46:36 AM
A company fromMADSACK