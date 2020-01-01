Radio Logo
29 Stations from Geneva

Spoon Radio
Geneva, Switzerland / Pop, Rock
One Love
Geneva, Switzerland / Ballads
One FM
Geneva, Switzerland / Electro, House, Top 40 & Charts
WEOS - 89.5 FM Finger Lakes Public Radio
Geneva, USA / Hits
One FM Dance
Geneva, Switzerland / Electro
RADIO LAC
Geneva, Switzerland / Pop
One Latino
Geneva, Switzerland / Latin, Reggaeton, Salsa, Bachata
NRJ Léman
Geneva, Switzerland / Top 40 & Charts
KTFM
Geneva, Switzerland / Disco, Funk
WGVA - Finger Lakes News Network
Geneva, USA / News-Talk
Radio Vostok
Geneva, Switzerland / Electro, Rock, Indie
AiR MUSiC
Geneva, Switzerland / Pop, Motown
La VostokE
Geneva, Switzerland / Alternative, Indie, Electro
Léman Bouge
Geneva, Switzerland / Pop, Rock, Chanson, Reggae
Magic Radio Suisse
Geneva, Switzerland / Pop
One 2000's
Geneva, Switzerland / Pop
One 80's
Geneva, Switzerland / 80s
One 90's
Geneva, Switzerland / 90s
One Scène française
Geneva, Switzerland / Chanson
One Lounge
Geneva, Switzerland / Chillout
One New Hits
Geneva, Switzerland / Hits
One Rock
Geneva, Switzerland / Rock
Pinoy Swiss FM
Geneva, Switzerland / Rock, Pop, Alternative
Radio Oceano.Net
Geneva, Switzerland / Sertanejo, Samba, Fado, Kizomba
Radio Tonic
Geneva, Switzerland / Rock, Pop
Radio Vaanam
Geneva, Switzerland / World, Hits, Pop
WFLK - K 101.7 FM
Geneva, USA / Country
WKKY - Americas Best Country 104.7 FM
Geneva, USA / Country
World Radio Switzerland
Geneva, Switzerland / Pop