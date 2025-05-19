Open app
Radio Stations
Foxtime Radio
Foxtime Radio
80s
90s
Alternative
Discofox
Playing now
Foxtime Radio
Similar Stations
Radio-Vulkan
Attendorn, Discofox, Electro, Rock, Schlager
MagicExpressRadio
Emden, 80s, 90s, Discofox, Schlager
Myhitmusic - LEAs FOX
Hanover, Discofox, Schlager
Radio Annett
Burkhardtsdorf, Discofox, Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Radiopalast
Neumünster, Discofox, Schlager
Music for Ever
Halberstadt, Pop, Schlager
RadioNR1
Gladbeck, Discofox, Oldies, Rock, Schlager
About Foxtime Radio
(1)
Station website
German
Oberhausen
North Rhine-Westphalia
Germany
80s
90s
Alternative
Discofox
More stations from North Rhine-Westphalia
I LOVE 2 DANCE
Cologne, Electro, House, Top 40 & Charts
1LIVE
Cologne, Pop
WDR 2
Cologne, Hits
Deutschlandfunk
Cologne, Classical
WDR 5
Cologne, Pop
TranceBase.FM
Mönchengladbach, Techno, Trance
TECHNO by rautemusik
Cologne, Electro, Techno
Technolovers HOUSE
Cologne, Electro, House
slonski-musikbox
Brühl, 80s, Pop
WDR 4 Ruhrgebiet
Cologne, Hits, Oldies, Pop
TechnoBase.FM
Moers, Electro, Techno
STR - Space Travel Radio
Esquel, Ambient, Chillout, Easy Listening, Instrumental
I LOVE US ONLY RAP RADIO
Cologne, Hip Hop, Rap, Top 40 & Charts
Deutschlandfunk Nova
Cologne, Pop
Technolovers TECHHOUSE
Cologne, House, Techno
HouseTime.FM
Moers, Electro, House
Technolovers ELECTRO
Cologne, Electro, House
1LIVE diggi
Cologne, Electro, Pop
WDR 2 - Südwestfalen
Siegen, 90s, Electro, Pop
I LOVE MASHUP
Cologne, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Köln
Cologne, 80s, 90s, Pop
Technolovers PSYTRANCE
Cologne, Psy, Trance
WDR 4 Münsterland
Cologne, 60s, 70s, 80s, Oldies
Technolovers HARDCORE
Cologne, Electro, Techno
54house.fm Discothèque
Arnsberg, Disco, House
Radio Berg
Kürten, 80s, 90s, Pop
RussianFM
Bestwig, Electro, Pop
WDR 2 - Ruhrgebiet
Dortmund, 90s, Pop
EPIC CLASSICAL - Classical Violin
Cologne, Ambient, Classical, Easy Listening
I LOVE THE BEACH
Cologne, Chillout, Electro, House
