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KXTL

College & High School Sports
KXTL
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About KXTL
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KXTL 1370 AM, branded as "Southwest Montana's Talk Radio Leader," is a prominent talk radio station based in Butte, Montana, serving the broader Southwest Montana region. Operating on the 1370 kHz frequency, KXTL provides a diverse array of spoken-word content, including news, talk shows, and sports programming.

The station is a trusted source for sports fans, broadcasting live coverage of Montana State University Bobcats games and NCAA events. This commitment to collegiate sports ensures listeners stay connected to their favorite teams and athletes, making KXTL a key destination for sports enthusiasts in the region.

KXTL’s programming lineup includes nationally syndicated talk shows that engage listeners with discussions on current events, politics, and lifestyle topics. In addition, the station delivers comprehensive local news updates, weather forecasts, and community-focused content, ensuring its audience stays informed about regional developments.

Sports enthusiasts also enjoy coverage of local high school sports and other significant regional events, reinforcing KXTL’s role as a go-to station for sports content.

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EnglishButteUSACollege & High School Sports
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