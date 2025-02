Do you want to relax, sit back and switch off with hits and pop? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into hit Easy.

About Oldskool 80s Hits

Do you want to relax, sit back and switch off with hits and pop? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into hit Easy. On our top ranking list, hit Easy comes in at no. 1218. Here the listeners are offered a nice package with sixteen streams. hit Easy's focus is on music, so you won't miss a single hit. All contents are provided in English.