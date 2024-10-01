About Fusion Radio

More than Easy listening, Fusion FM offers popular, rock, and alternative music with a pulse. They offer a music mix with passion, romance, love songs, human rights, and ballads; music to touch hearts, stir souls, and inspire dreams. This station has researched and assembled songs from the early sixties to the present that have reached the top 100 during the peak of their air play. From The Beatles to Adele, from Bob Dylan to The Killers, from The Mamas & The Papas to Justin Bieber, from Emerson Lake & Palmer to The Wallflowers their music selection includes the crème de la crème of each artist or group.

