Energy Bern
The cosmopolitan city station NRJ now broadcasts straight out of Bern, Switzerland. The newest hits and freshest DJs make this the place to be.
The cosmopolitan city station NRJ now broadcasts straight out of Bern, Switzerland. The newest hits and freshest DJs make this the place to be.
Similar Stations
Radio 32
Solothurn, Pop, Rock
Radio BeO
Interlaken, Instrumental
Energy Zurich
Zurich, Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
Radio Freiburg
Fribourg, Pop
Sunshine Radio
Rotkreuz, Pop
Radio 24 102.8
Zurich, Pop
Radio SRF Virus
Basel, Pop, Rock, Alternative
Radio Swiss Pop
Bern, Ballads, Pop
Radio 32 Goldies
Solothurn, Oldies
About Energy Bern
The cosmopolitan city station NRJ now broadcasts straight out of Bern, Switzerland. The newest hits and freshest DJs make this the place to be.Station website
Listen to Energy Bern, Radio BERN1 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Energy Bern
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
Energy Bern: Stations in Family
Energy Latin
Zurich, Latin
Energy Big On Social
Zurich, Top 40 & Charts, Pop
Energy Top 30
Zurich, Top 40 & Charts
Energy Luzern
Lucerne, Pop, Dance, Top 40 & Charts, Hits
Energy At Work
Zurich, Pop, Hits
Energy Friends & Cooking
Zurich, Pop, Hits
Energy Hits
Zurich, Hits, Pop
Energy Party Vibes
Zurich, Pop, Hits
Energy Balkan Hits
Zurich, Balkan Music
Energy 80s
Zurich, Pop, 80s
Energy Zurich
Zurich, Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
Energy Dance
Zurich, House, Electro
Radio stations that might interest you