The popular swiss broadcaster its regional journals for the regions around Basel and Baselland.
Zurich, Switzerland / Pop
The popular swiss broadcaster its regional journals for the regions around Basel and Baselland.
About SRF 1 Basel Baselland Regionaljournal

The popular swiss broadcaster its regional journals for the regions around Basel and Baselland.

Station website

