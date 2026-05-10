About Central Coast Radio.com

About Central Coast Radio.com

About Central Coast Radio.com

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Real Radio – Real People – brought to you by locals and for locals.​We are new ...and we are keen ( and local ) ...and hoping that we deliver what you look for in a radio station. In this challenging time and in consideration of Covid 19 restrictions our aim is to provide a locally based radio station (broadcasting from the cloud) that delivers great music, provides a vehicle for local businesses and organisations to send out their messages heard Australia wide and globally- a vehicle that we hope will increase local business profitability and at the same time attract people back to The Central Coast. As a locally based station run and managed by local volunteers, Central Coast Radio is set up by folk from the Central Coast who just want to add another dimension , or an alternative.

