About BRUZZ

As of 20 April 2016, BRUZZ is the media brand of the vzw Vlaams-Brusselse Media. Online, on radio and tv and on print BRUZZ is your reference for Brussels.



As successor to Agenda Magazine, Brussel Deze Week, brusselnieuws.be, FM Brussel and tvbrussel, BRUZZ meets innovative media needs/focuses on a new media experience/culture.? Not only on its own channels but also on external platorms.



The editorial staff and media hubs of BRUZZ are located in the historicFlagey building in Elsene. That's where we create BRUZZ with everyone in Brussels.

