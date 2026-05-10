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1XXR 2XX 98.3 FM
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1XXR 2XX 98.3 FM

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1XXR 2XX 98.3 FM
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About 1XXR 2XX 98.3 FM
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Regional radio station from Canberra. On air for 30 years!

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EnglishCanberraAustralian Capital TerritoryAustraliaHitsPop
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