Send us a text
--------
12:43
Coffee For Three...
Send us a textThings continue to get a little spicy amongst these three women...we'll find out which three DURING The episode.
--------
13:29
Bella
Send us a textThings have certainly taken a complex turn for the worst.
--------
10:41
Once a Friend…Now an Enemy
Send us a textHi guys! It's been a while! I've been away planning my wedding! Thanks for your patience! I've also been speaking with producers! So yaayyy!If I can ask for small donations, to the links below, or subscribe, I'd SUPER DUPER appreciate it!https://patreon.com/AshleyPaige60https://thesoulofmypen.allyrafundraising.com/
--------
19:31
One Big Happy…
Send us a textThings are definitely getting more funky, but thanks for sticking around. 🥰 click the links below if you wanna support the show and my goals! https://thesoulofmypen.allyrafundraising.com/https://patreon.com/AshleyPaige60
Zaila is a stunning young woman with a troubled past. She dealt with far too much turmoil as a child, and now as a young adult, but not to worry. She has an incredibly attractive therapist, Sebastien, who has been super supportive...However, Zaila has recently began questioning if Sebastien's supportive nature holds an ulterior motive.But wait...there's more...Enter Maxwell, a devishly handsome man with a troubled past of his own. Suddenly, the nature of Zaila's therapy sessions have changed and truths that she wasn't ready for are being revealed. "Zaila" is a steamy, bumpy ride that you won't regret taking.