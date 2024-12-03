Women Designers You Should Know

024. Agnes Martin and Michelle & Ellen: Creative Risks, Process, and Balance

This TRIPLE feature episode delves into the life of Agnes Martin, whose serene abstract expressionist art was born from a strict, meditative process and a journey of balancing inner turmoil. Michelle and Ellen, co-founders of Nature, share their layered stories of changing creative disciplines, finding balance, and embracing risks in their own design process.

About Agnes
Agnes Martin may not be a household name, but her influence on abstract art is profound and lasting. Known for her minimalist grids and soft color bands, she crafted paintings that evoke pure calm and joy, all while living in near-total solitude in the New Mexico desert. Martin's life is as intriguing as her art—she left the bustling New York art scene at the peak of her career to follow a deeply personal path. Though she struggled with mental health challenges, her discipline and commitment to simplicity made her a 'desert mystic' of the art world. Her story is one of resilience, solitude, and visionary work. Discover her life and legacy on episode 24 of the podcast.

About Michelle & Ellen
We take a curious and open-minded approach to the work that we do. We ask a lot of questions and have an affinity for both referencing the past and co-creating the future. We value our clients, their trust and their brands over everything. Relationships above all else. Our work is far beyond transactional and the connections that we create with the people we work with usually far out-live the span of the project. We have a lot of repeat clients and we take that as the highest compliment. We don't believe that cold + pixel perfection equals luxury and we ardently swear by moments of wabi sabi and human-ness as drivers of resonance. We think that design done well and that is built from your narrative has the ability to cut through noise and stand out in vivid definition to the right people. Along with our client work we have a tightly edited resource shop for fellow designers. We believe that a rising tide lifts all boats and anything we learn the hard way on this journey we happily share with others.