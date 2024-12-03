Women Designers You Should Know

026. Ellen Raskin and Briar Levit: Storytelling through Design and Writing
(**Trigger Warning: This episode discusses Suicide) This dual feature episode celebrates Ellen Raskin's transformation from a prolific book designer to an award-winning author, seamlessly blending design and storytelling in works like The Westing Game. Briar Levit shares her own journey as a designer and author, using mediums like film, exhibitions, and publications to champion stories that inspire._______Important Links:Graphic Means DocumentaryNew Book — Briar Levit: On Design, Feminism, and Friendship_______Sources:Book — Baseline Shift by Briar LevitArticle — Cooperative Children's Book CenterAbout EllenEllen Raskin (1928–1984) was a trailblazing designer and author who seamlessly blended her expertise in graphic design with her passion for storytelling. Born in Milwaukee during the Great Depression, Raskin pursued a fine arts degree at the University of Wisconsin before launching a prolific career in New York City, where she designed over 1,000 book covers, including the original cover for A Wrinkle in Time. Later, she transitioned to writing, creating critically acclaimed children's books known for their intricate plots and visual clues. Her most famous work, The Westing Game, won the Newbery Medal in 1979 and remains a beloved classic. Ellen's books, including The Mysterious Disappearance of Leon (I Mean Noel) and Figgs & Phantoms, exemplify her unique ability to combine puzzles, humor, and thoughtful storytelling, leaving an enduring legacy in children's literature. About BriarBriar Levit is a graphic designer, educator, and filmmaker whose work brings underrepresented voices in design history to light. With nearly two decades of teaching at Portland State University, Briar encourages her students to explore design's role in shaping culture and amplifying diverse perspectives. She gained widespread acclaim for her documentary Graphic Means: A History of Graphic Design Production, which chronicles the evolution of design tools and highlights women's significant contributions during the shift from manual to digital production. Briar's feminist advocacy is further reflected in her book Baseline Shift, which celebrates the pivotal yet often overlooked roles of women in design. A former art director at Bitch magazine, she's dedicated her career to showing how design can be a tool for activism, history, and cultural critique.Follow Briar:Instagram: @briarlevitWebsite: briarlevit.com
025. Eileen Gray and Emily Farnham: Protecting Stories in Modernist Architecture
This dual feature episode explores Eileen Gray's journey from interior design to groundbreaking modernist architecture, including the challenges of vandalism, loss, and rediscovery, alongside Emily Farnham's dedication to preserving architectural history and working on both Mandy Moore and Lilly Collin's Mid-Century homes._______Sources:Documentary — Gray Matters: Architect and Designer Eileen Gray (2014)Book — Eileen Gray: Her Life and Work by Peter AdamBook — Eileen Gray: Design and Architecture 1878–1976 by Philippe Garner (Taschen)About EileenEileen Gray (1878–1976) was a groundbreaking designer and architect whose work pioneered modernism in the 20th century. Originally born in Ireland, she spent her career in France, becoming a self-taught architect and an innovator in furniture design. She's known for blending functionality with bold, avant-garde aesthetics. Her early career began with mastering lacquer work, a craft she honed despite its physical challenges, and she became a leading figure in Art Deco. Gray's most iconic work is the E-1027 house, a modernist masterpiece designed with meticulous attention to detail and human-centered design principles. Despite her contributions, her achievements were often overshadowed by her male contemporaries, including the controversial vandalism of her work by Le Corbusier. Gray's designs, like the Bibendum Chair, the E-1027 table and her modular lacquer screens, continue to inspire today. Rediscovered in her later years, she is now celebrated as a trailblazer who forged her own path, proving that vision and resilience can leave a lasting mark on the world of design. About EmilyEmily Farnham is the founder of Emily Farnham Architecture, a Los Angeles-based practice known for its innovative and holistic approach to residential design. With an impressive career that spans architecture, interiors, and custom design, Emily's projects balance aesthetics, function, and personalization. She holds a Master of Architecture degree from Harvard's Graduate School of Design and a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from the University of Virginia's School of Architecture. Before establishing her practice in 2014, Emily honed her skills at several leading design firms in Los Angeles, New York, Boston, and San Francisco. This diverse background equipped her with the expertise to tackle projects of varying scales and complexities, from residential spaces to large-scale civic and educational buildings. Emily is a licensed architect in California and a LEED-accredited professional, known for her meticulous attention to detail and deep understanding of the construction process.Follow Emily:Instagram: @emilyfarnhamarchitectureWebsite: emilyfarnham.com
024. Agnes Martin and Michelle & Ellen: Creative Risks, Process, and Balance
This TRIPLE feature episode delves into the life of Agnes Martin, whose serene abstract expressionist art was born from a strict, meditative process and a journey of balancing inner turmoil. Michelle and Ellen, co-founders of Nature, share their layered stories of changing creative disciplines, finding balance, and embracing risks in their own design process._______Sources:MoMA.org Agnes Martin PageBook — Agnes Martin: Painting, Writings, Remembrances by Arne GlimcherThe Guardian Article — Agnes Martin: the artist mystic who disappeared into the desertAbout AgnesAgnes Martin may not be a household name, but her influence on abstract art is profound and lasting. Known for her minimalist grids and soft color bands, she crafted paintings that evoke pure calm and joy, all while living in near-total solitude in the New Mexico desert. Martin's life is as intriguing as her art—she left the bustling New York art scene at the peak of her career to follow a deeply personal path. Though she struggled with mental health challenges, her discipline and commitment to simplicity made her a 'desert mystic' of the art world. Her story is one of resilience, solitude, and visionary work. Discover her life and legacy on episode 24 of the podcast. About Michelle & EllenWe take a curious and open-minded approach to the work that we do. We ask a lot of questions and have an affinity for both referencing the past and co-creating the future. We value our clients, their trust and their brands over everything. Relationships above all else. Our work is far beyond transactional and the connections that we create with the people we work with usually far out-live the span of the project. We have a lot of repeat clients and we take that as the highest compliment. We don't believe that cold + pixel perfection equals luxury and we ardently swear by moments of wabi sabi and human-ness as drivers of resonance. We think that design done well and that is built from your narrative has the ability to cut through noise and stand out in vivid definition to the right people. Along with our client work we have a tightly edited resource shop for fellow designers. We believe that a rising tide lifts all boats and anything we learn the hard way on this journey we happily share with others.Follow Nature:Instagram: @hellowearenatureWebsite: by-nature.co
67% of creative professionals reported experiencing burnout, with women more likely to report feeling overwhelmed by their work environments. Badal Patel opens up about how she struggled with creative burnout, and what she does now to prevent it from happening. _______About Badal:Badal is the founder of Super Spicy. A small yet seasoned studio focusing on creative direction, branding, and design with extra flavor. She creates impactful brand experiences that merge style with substance through her unique perspective and design sensibilities. Her studio, Super Spicy, focuses on a variety of different areas including branding, packaging, website, campaign, print, and more. Badal's goal with Super Spicy is to drive culture forward by sharing more nuanced stories and creating more representation.Working remotely between NYC and LA, Badal has built up a roster of talented individuals that she collaborates with including but not limited to: strategists, designers, copywriters, illustrators, and photographers. She believes collaboration creates better work and aims to create the diverse teams of talent specific to the needs of each project.
023. Ray Eames and Amanda Jane Jones: Modernism and Motherhood
A dual feature episode exploring Ray Eames' transformative impact on mid-century design and Amanda Jane Jones' reflections on creativity, authorship, and the lessons we can draw from Ray's life._______Sources:Documentary — Eames: The Architect and the Painter (2011)Podcast — New Angle: Voice — Ray Eames: Beauty in the EverydayWebsite — Pioneering Women of Architecture: Ray Kaiser EamesBook — Eames: Beautiful DetailsWebsite — Eames Office Official WebsiteFilm — Powers of Ten (1977)Film — Tops (1969)About RayRay Eames was more than a design partner—she was the quiet force behind every iconic creation that bears the Eames name. From the revolutionary Lounge Chair to the vibrant, Mondrian-inspired glass walls of their Case Study House, Ray's vision and meticulous artistry shaped modernism as we know it.But behind the sleek lines and bold colors was a woman often mistaken for a man—'Ray,' they assumed, must surely be Charles's male counterpart. This misconception gave her an unexpected advantage, opening doors that might have otherwise stayed closed.Yet, Ray's journey was anything but easy. She endured a lifetime of her contributions being overshadowed, her name eclipsed by Charles's fame, and even the painful betrayal of his infidelity. Still, she poured everything into their work, her impact far deeper than most people know. About AmandaNEW BOOK! Mother / FounderAmanda Jane Jones is a graphic designer, author, and illustrator whose minimalist aesthetic has redefined modern editorial and product design. Amanda's talent became widely recognized through her role as the founding designer of Kinfolk, where she crafted the magazine's iconic, minimalist style, inspiring countless designers and publications.Her creative influence extends beyond editorial design; she has collaborated with major brands such as Opinel, Revival Rugs, Solly Baby, and Schoolhouse Electric, blending her clean and thoughtful aesthetic across diverse projects. In addition to brand collaborations, Amanda has illustrated children's books, including Yum Yummy Yuck and The Hair Book, inspired by her own children and designed to engage young readers with playful simplicity.Amanda's latest project, Mother / Founder, celebrates the journeys of 68 women balancing the challenges of entrepreneurship and motherhood. Her work has been featured by Architectural Digest, The New York Times, Martha Stewart Living, and online platforms such as Mother Mag, Cup of Jo, and Domino. Now based in the Wasatch Mountains of Utah, Amanda continues to shape the design world with her distinctive vision, seamlessly blending elegance, versatility, and purpose into each projectFollow Amanda:InstagramWebsite: amandajanejones.com
