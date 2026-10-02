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Introducing Wolves Collective: Media Day Takeaways, LaMelo Ball’s Energy + Season Preview10/01/2026 | 1h 1 mins.Sign up for PrizePicks with code HMA - Play your first $5 lineup and get $150 in lineups if you win! https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/HMA
Welcome to Wolves Collective, a weekly Minnesota Timberwolves roundtable featuring Timberwolves analyst and host of The Dane Moore NBA Podcast Dane Moore, The Athletic senior writer Jon Krawczynski, and KFAN personality Justin Gaard.
We go live every week with sharp analysis, insider perspective, X’s-and-O’s talk, and honest conversations about all things Timberwolves. From game breakdowns and player development to trades, roster building, coaching decisions, and the playoff picture, Wolves Collective always delivers!
Subscribe to Wolves Collective for new episodes every week, and make sure to follow the whole squad here:
Dane Moore: https://x.com/DaneMooreNBA
Jon Krawczynski: https://x.com/JonKrawczynski
Justin Gaard: https://x.com/Gaardsy?s=20
Business: sports@hma.co
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About Wolves Collective
Welcome to Wolves Collective — a weekly Minnesota Timberwolves roundtable featuring Timberwolves analyst and host of The Dane Moore NBA Podcast Dane Moore, The Athletic senior writer Jon Krawczynski, and KFAN personality Justin Gaard. Moore has covered the Wolves extensively through his long-running NBA podcast, Krawczynski covers the Timberwolves and NBA for The Athletic, and Gaard is a longtime Minnesota sports radio voice on KFAN. We go live every week with sharp analysis, insider perspective, X’s-and-O’s talk, and honest conversations about all things Timberwolves — from game breakdowns and player development to trades, roster building, coaching decisions, and the playoff picture. Subscribe to Wolves Collective for new episodes every week, and make sure to follow the whole squad here: Dane Moore: https://x.com/DaneMooreNBA Jon Krawczynski: https://x.com/JonKrawczynski Justin Gaard: https://x.com/GaardianOfTheFan Business - sports@hma.co Mustafa Formuli Associate Producer | HMA 310.695.0586 MobilePodcast website
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