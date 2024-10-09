Coby White submitted the best game of his life in the Bulls' first play-in game against the Hawks, scoring a hyper-efficient, career-best 42 points in powering Chicago to a blowout victory. Thanks to some huge injury luck, the Bulls are suddenly poised to beat the Heat in their second play-in match and make the playoffs proper. Max and Alex also preview the entire playoffs for good measure. Recorded 4-18-24.
37:05
Episode 010 - The Cars
The Cars. One of the best ... no, THE BEST band to come out of Boston ... EVER!
1:15:58
Episode 009 - Devo
Devo - One of the greatest new wave bands of the 70s and 80s.
58:25
Episode 008 - Megadeth
Finally! The guys talk about Megadeth. From its inception until today. Alex give a comprehensive history of the band's formation and Marc and Bob sit quietly and listen.
1:12:43
Episode 007 - The Monkees
The Monkees - From a Television Show Band whe were not permitted to play their own instruments, to one of the most successful bands in the '60s. The were more popular than the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.