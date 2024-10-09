Coby White Pummels Hawks, NBA Playoff Preview

Coby White submitted the best game of his life in the Bulls' first play-in game against the Hawks, scoring a hyper-efficient, career-best 42 points in powering Chicago to a blowout victory. Thanks to some huge injury luck, the Bulls are suddenly poised to beat the Heat in their second play-in match and make the playoffs proper. Max and Alex also preview the entire playoffs for good measure. Recorded 4-18-24.