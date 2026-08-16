Wine is always changing, and few people are thinking about that evolution more deeply than Sashi Moorman, the winemaker behind Domaine de la Côte in Santa Barbara County.



This episode of Wine Spectator’s Straight Talk features host James Molesworth in conversation with Moorman about his path from cooking to winemaking, the development of Domaine de la Côte and how his thinking about making Pinot Noir has developed over nearly 20 years. He also talks about terroir, climate change and his belief that the wine world needs to embrace new regions, new styles and even new maps.



“Wines become popular, they become unpopular. That's just the nature of wine. All those books that you see on the shelf, you can basically throw them in the trash can. They just don't mean anything anymore. So we need new books and we probably need new maps. And I don't think that's a bad thing. I think that's actually quite exciting,” says Moorman.



Wine Spectator senior editor for news Mitch Frank also joins Molesworth to discuss his profile of the Rochioli family in the September issue. Tom Rochioli reflects on three generations of grape growing in the Russian River Valley, his father’s early decision to plant Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, his own return to farming and his children’s involvement in the next generation of the family business.



The episode also includes a remembrance of David Hirsch, founder of Hirsch Vineyards, who helped establish the Sonoma Coast as a significant region for Pinot Noir.



And don’t forget, there’s always more free content at WineSpectator.com.



Links & Resources

Read the September Pinot Noir Issue

Read Mitch Frank’s cover story on the Rochioli family

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A podcast from Wine Spectator

Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher

Host: James Molesworth

Guests: Sashi Moorman, Tom Rochioli and Mitch Frank

Head Producer: Gabriela Saldivia

Assistant Producer: Elizabeth Redmayne-Titley

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.