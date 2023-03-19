7: Wine & Wellness

How do some of the world's most successful chefs, somms and winemakers balance wine and health? Red Rooster chef-owner Marcus Samuelsson and Frasca somm-owner Bobby Stuckey join the latest episode of Straight Talk to share how they keep perspective—and how they keep fit.Host James Molesworth and Wine Spectator senior editor Kristen Bieler take a closer look at our Wine & Wellness cover story, and senior editor for news Mitch Frank shares an update on how the Silicon Valley Bank collapse is impacting the California wine industry. Plus, Dr. Vinny and podcast director Rob Taylor talk wine tasting etiquette!