Step inside each issue of Wine Spectator with host James Molesworth for the inside scoop with winemaking all-stars and Wine Spectator editors covering the latest news and trends, plus a visit from our very own Dr. Vinny, and much more.
11: 2023 Restaurant Awards with Thomas Keller
We're celebrating our annual Restaurant Awards with an exclusive interview with chef Thomas Keller and Wine Spectator executive editor Jeffery Lindenmuth. Straight Talk host James Molesworth also welcomes senior editor for news Mitch Frank to catch us up on the latest dining trends. Later in the episode, our wine advice columnist Dr. Vinny explains the dos and don'ts of bringing wine to a restaurant, and stay tuned til the end for James' sneak peek wine pick!Thirsty for more? Check out this related content• Aug 31, 2023, issue of Wine Spectator• Wine Spectator's 2023 Restaurant Awards• WS website members: Rosé Report• Latest News and Headlines• Ask Dr. Vinny• WS website members: More on James' Sneak Peek PickA podcast from Wine SpectatorMarvin R. Shanken, Editor and PublisherHost: James MolesworthDirector: Robert TaylorProducer: Gabriela SaldiviaGuests: Thomas Keller, Mitch Frank and MaryAnn Worobiec (as Dr. Vinny)Assistant producer, Napa: Elizabeth Redmayne-Titley
7/16/2023
29:15
10: California Chardonnay All-Stars
We're welcoming summer with wall-to-wall California Chardonnay! Straight Talk host James Molesworth welcomes senior editor MaryAnn Worobiec and an all-star cast of winemakers and grapegrowers, including Larry and Chris Hyde, Kistler's Jason Kesner and Arista and Ferren's Matt Courtney.Later in the episode, our wine advice columnist Dr. Vinny walks us through some dinner party etiquette, and stay tuned til the end for James' sneak peek wine pick!Thirsty for more? Check out this related content• July 31, 2023, issue of Wine Spectator• WS website members: California's Best Chardonnay Vineyards• WS website members: More on Larry Hyde• Latest News and Headlines• Ask Dr. Vinny• WS website members: More on James' Sneak Peek PickA podcast from Wine SpectatorMarvin R. Shanken, Editor and PublisherHost: James MolesworthDirector: Robert TaylorProducer: Gabriela SaldiviaGuests: Matt Courtney, Larry and Chris Hyde, Jason Kesner, and MaryAnn Worobiec (as herself and Dr. Vinny)Assistant producer, Napa: Elizabeth Redmayne-Titley
6/25/2023
30:54
9: 2022 Bordeaux Preview and Pinot Pioneer Tony Soter
Is the 2022 Bordeaux hype for real? Straight Talk host James Molesworth just returned from the Médoc, where he tasted hundreds of these young wines; don't miss his take on this highly regarded new vintage. Plus, senior editor for news Mitch Frank introduces us to Auberge Resorts Collection CEO Craig Reid, and legendary California and Oregon Pinot Noir pioneer Tony Soter chats with senior editor Tim Fish.Later in the episode, our wine advice columnist Dr. Vinny tells us about wineglass etiquette, and stay tuned til the end for James' sneak peek wine pick!Thirsty for more? Check out this related content• June 30, 2023, issue of Wine Spectator• James Molesworth's 2022 Bordeaux Barrel Tastings• More on Tony Soter• Latest News and Headlines• Ask Dr. Vinny• WS website members: More on James' Sneak Peek PickA podcast from Wine SpectatorMarvin R. Shanken, Editor and PublisherHost: James MolesworthDirector: Robert TaylorProducer: Gabriela SaldiviaGuests: Craig Reid, Tony Soter, Tim Fish, Mitch Frank, and MaryAnn Worobiec (as Dr. Vinny)Assistant producer, Napa: Elizabeth Redmayne-Titley
5/25/2023
25:26
8: Kings of France
Burgundy's legendary Aubert de Villaine of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti joins us for an exclusive rare interview covering his auction-darling Pinot Noirs, his first encounter with Robert Mondavi, and his role in the 1976 Paris Tasting. Plus, southern France wine star Gérard Bertrand and NBA Hall of Famer turned (multiple) winery owner Tony Parker.Straight Talk host James Molesworth is joined by podcast director Rob Taylor and Wine Spectator senior editors Bruce Sanderson and Kristen Bieler, and we unravel a little bit of the mystery behind the mysterious Dr. Vinny.Thirsty for more? Check out this related content• May 31, 2023, issue of Wine Spectator• Bruce Sanderson Tastes the 2020 DRC Lineup• More on Tony Parker• Latest News and Headlines• Ask Dr. Vinny• WS website members: More on James' Sneak Peek PickA podcast from Wine SpectatorMarvin R. Shanken, Editor and PublisherHost: James MolesworthDirector: Robert TaylorProducer: Gabriela SaldiviaGuests: Aubert de Villaine, Gérard Bertrand, Tony Parker, Bruce Sanderson, Kristen Bieler, and MaryAnn Worobiec as Dr. VinnyAssistant producer, Napa: Elizabeth Redmayne-Titley
4/8/2023
31:49
7: Wine & Wellness
How do some of the world's most successful chefs, somms and winemakers balance wine and health? Red Rooster chef-owner Marcus Samuelsson and Frasca somm-owner Bobby Stuckey join the latest episode of Straight Talk to share how they keep perspective—and how they keep fit.Host James Molesworth and Wine Spectator senior editor Kristen Bieler take a closer look at our Wine & Wellness cover story, and senior editor for news Mitch Frank shares an update on how the Silicon Valley Bank collapse is impacting the California wine industry. Plus, Dr. Vinny and podcast director Rob Taylor talk wine tasting etiquette!You might also like: Straight Talk director Rob Taylor joins Brooke Gladstone on WNYC's On the Media to talk about the "French Paradox"Thirsty for more? Check out this related content• April 30, 2023, issue of Wine Spectator• Full index of Health coverage • Piedmont Tasting Report• More on Marcus Samuelsson and Bobby Stuckey• Latest News and Headlines• Ask Dr. Vinny• WS website members: More on James' Sneak Peek PickA podcast from Wine SpectatorMarvin R. Shanken, Editor and PublisherHost: James MolesworthDirector: Robert TaylorProducer: Gabriela SaldiviaGuests: Marcus Samuelsson, Bobby Stuckey, Gaia Gaja, Kristen Bieler, Mitch Frank, and MaryAnn Worobiec as Dr. VinnyAssistant producer, Napa: Elizabeth Redmayne-Titley
