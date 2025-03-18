Folks, this week Pat and Joe discuss the new iteration of The Twilight Zone! In Pat's Movie Corner: Fletch, Stepfather II, Stir Crazy, Lorena, Greedy, and Greta! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Folk, this week Pat and Joe talk the 2019 thriller, "Dragged Across Concrete"! In Pat's Movie Corner: The Beach Bum, Suburbia, Stop Making Sense, The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: Q: The Winged Serpent, and Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Folks, this week Pat and Joe talk Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich! In Pat's Movie Corner: True Stories, Searching for Ingmar Bergman, I Feel Pretty, The Oath, Creed II, All That Jazz, and Raging Bull. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Folks, this week Pat and Joe spend the whole episode answering questions from you, the Hellions! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About We'll See You In Hell

Comedian Joe DeRosa and writer Patrick Walsh discuss or provide commentary on a different horror/ sci-fi/ fantasy film each week. The guys go off on tangents aplenty, break balls, and test the limits of their friendship while riffing on classics, underrated gems, and plain old crap. Watch along or just listen and laugh -- you've got options, babe! So without further ado, on with the show and ON... with the Joe!!!