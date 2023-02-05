Megan Miranda is afraid of high school dodgeball.

Love a locked-door mystery? Megan Miranda joins us on Virtual Book Tour to discuss her new book, The Only Survivors, luck versus fate, and the washed-up phone that inspired the novel. Plus, we make Megan choose once and for all which is worse: being an adult or going back to high school. The Only Survivors: Seven hours in the past. Seven days in the present. Seven survivors remain. A decade ago, two vans filled with high school students crashed into a ravine—a tragedy that claimed the lives of multiple classmates and teachers. The survivors of the crash made a pact to come together each year to commemorate that terrible night. On their tenth anniversary, there is an impending storm, and they face the threat of surging water again. As they promised long ago, each survivor will do whatever they can do to save another. Won't they?