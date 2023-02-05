Since we've never been ones to keep interesting new books to ourselves, we're kicking off a series of conversations with Book of the Month authors about God onl... More
Available Episodes
5 of 72
Crystal Smith Paul on race, fame, and wealth.
Hollywood: From the '50s to today. Meet Crystal Smith Paul and hear all about her debut novel, Did You Hear About Kitty Karr? We discuss the beauty of mother-daughter relationships, diversity in Hollywood, and her journey to becoming a published author. When white silver screen icon Kitty Karr dies, she bequeaths her multimillion-dollar estate to the three Black St. John sisters - prompting questions for all around. Did You Hear About Kitty Karr? explores the celebrity machine, the burdens of being Black, the privileges gained by fading to white, and the power that family secrets have to erode and complicate the lives of future generations. Get Did You Hear About Kitty Karr? at bookofthemonth.com. New members get their first book for just $9.99 with code VBT at checkout. Learn more about Virtual Book Tour at virtualbooktour.com.
5/2/2023
29:23
Megan Miranda is afraid of high school dodgeball.
Love a locked-door mystery? Megan Miranda joins us on Virtual Book Tour to discuss her new book, The Only Survivors, luck versus fate, and the washed-up phone that inspired the novel. Plus, we make Megan choose once and for all which is worse: being an adult or going back to high school. The Only Survivors: Seven hours in the past. Seven days in the present. Seven survivors remain. A decade ago, two vans filled with high school students crashed into a ravine—a tragedy that claimed the lives of multiple classmates and teachers. The survivors of the crash made a pact to come together each year to commemorate that terrible night. On their tenth anniversary, there is an impending storm, and they face the threat of surging water again. As they promised long ago, each survivor will do whatever they can do to save another. Won't they? Get The Only Survivors at bookofthemonth.com. New members get their first book for just $9.99 with code VBT at checkout. Learn more about Virtual Book Tour at virtualbooktour.com.
4/27/2023
27:44
Genevieve Wheeler on the power of female friendships.
Should you be friends with your ex? Genevieve Wheeler joins us on Virtual Book Tour to talk about her new book Adelaide, the importance of good friends, and sneaky tips for snagging a British boyfriend. For Adelaide Williams, an American living in London, meeting Rory Hughes was like a lightning bolt out of the blue: this charming Englishman was The One she wasn’t looking for. Adelaide is a raw, wrenching exploration of a toxic relationship and its aftermath that doubles as an ode to the power of self love. Get Adelaide at bookofthemonth.com. New members get their first book for just $9.99 with code VBT at checkout. Learn more about Virtual Book Tour at virtualbooktour.com.
4/25/2023
30:15
Michelle Min Sterling misses her burner phone.
Where will you be in 27 years? We talk with debut novelist, Michelle Min Sterling, about her new book Camp Zero, the pros and cons of technology, and how she avoided smartphones for most of her life. In the far north of Canada sits Camp Zero, an American building project hiding many secrets. Desperate to help her climate-displaced Korean immigrant mother, Rose agrees to travel to Camp Zero and spy on its architect in exchange for housing. Camp Zero explores how the intersection of gender, class, and migration will impact who and what will survive in the warming world. Get Camp Zero at bookofthemonth.com. New members get their first book for just $9.99 with code VBT at checkout. Learn more about Virtual Book Tour at virtualbooktour.com.
4/18/2023
27:42
Live from New York, it’s Curtis Sittenfeld!
Mad Libs, pan roms, and SNL! We talk with Curtis Sittenfeld all about how a pandemic hobby inspired her new book, Romantic Comedy! Plus, we play a hilarious game of Mad Libs, discuss the inner workings of SNL, and ponder the idea of seasonal love. In Romantic Comedy, Sally Milz is a sketch writer for “The Night Owls,” the late-night live comedy show that airs each Saturday. With a couple of heartbreaks under her belt, she’s abandoned the search for love and focuses on her career success. Enter Noah Brewster, a pop music sensation with a reputation for dating models. When Sally and Noah hit it off, she begins to wonder if there might actually be sparks flying. Get Romantic Comedy at bookofthemonth.com. New members get their first book for just $9.99 with code VBT at checkout. Learn more about Virtual Book Tour at virtualbooktour.com.
Since we've never been ones to keep interesting new books to ourselves, we're kicking off a series of conversations with Book of the Month authors about God only knows what. Recorded at Book of the Month headquarters on West 27th St. in front of a live audience of raucous employees! Give us your ears and we'll give you a look into the minds of writers we admire and a treasure trove of anecdotes, wisdom, and fun.
Suggestions or ideas? Email us at [email protected]